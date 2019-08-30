Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan opens its 2019 season under the lights on Saturday against Middle Tennessee. You can follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: BTN/WWJ 950

Records: Season opener for both teams.

Line: Michigan by 34.5

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan freshman Dax Hill ready to make impact with 'ridiculous' speed, athleticism

View from the other side: Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee

Josh Gattis ushers in big culture change for Michigan football

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: As Spartans and Wolverines kick it off, time to kick it up a notch

Scouting the Michigan defense: New stars poised to shine

Scouting the Michigan offense: Plenty of weapons for Wolverines