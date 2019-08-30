Michigan opens its 2019 season under the lights on Saturday against Middle Tennessee. You can follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV/radio: BTN/WWJ 950
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Line: Michigan by 34.5
MORE COVERAGE
Michigan freshman Dax Hill ready to make impact with 'ridiculous' speed, athleticism
View from the other side: Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee
Josh Gattis ushers in big culture change for Michigan football
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: As Spartans and Wolverines kick it off, time to kick it up a notch
Scouting the Michigan defense: New stars poised to shine
Scouting the Michigan offense: Plenty of weapons for Wolverines
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.