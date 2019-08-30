Michigan football game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN Gerald Herbert, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN Jim Cowsert, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN Gary Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee

    ►Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    ►TV/radio: BTN/WWJ 950

    ►Records: Season opener for both teams.

    ►Line: Michigan by 34.5

    Chip Walters handles the play-by-play for MTSU football. He breaks down the Blue Raiders for The Detroit News, answering five questions heading into Saturday’s Michigan-Middle Tennessee State game at Michigan Stadium. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chip_Walters.

    ►Question: Will MTSU be intimidated playing at Michigan Stadium?

    ►Walters: “In the last 20 years, they’ve played in every SEC venue except Auburn. Last year they played in three SEC stadiums. Over the years, we’ve gone to all kinds of places. Won at Syracuse, won at Missouri, so we’ve had some success. This year, we’re the only Conference USA team to play three Power Fives. There’s several that will play two and most everyone plays at least one. Our guys are kind of used to it. The X factor is over the last four years, you had Brent Stockstill, who was the ultimate professional back there (at quarterback), he was the extra coach on the field. I know that’s very cliché, but in his case it was really true. He kept everybody calm.”

    ►Question: Brent Stockstill was a tough quarterback and now that’s he gone, how do you see that position shaking out?

    ►Walters: “You’ve got two guys who have experience in backup roles, that being Asher O’Hara (redshirt sophomore) and Chase Cunningham (redshirt sophomore), and then you have Randall Johnson (junior), who is really intriguing because of his size (6-5, 233) and strength, but he didn’t get here until June. So, nothing against him, but he’s just behind as far as knowing the offense and having to think all the time with every move he makes, where O’Hara and Cunningham have been in it for two years, so it’s time for one of them to step up. It’s been a horse race between those two since spring ball. The only thing coach has said to tip his hand, that Asher seems to be more ready. Does that mean he’s going to do it? That would be my guess, but that’s all it would be – a guess.

    CLOSE

    Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Matt Charboneau preview the opening games of the college football season: Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee and Michigan State vs. Tulsa. The Detroit News

    “O’Hara is a fun little operator to watch because he can run it, doesn’t mind running it, and matter of fact ran it for about 80 yards against FIU last year and threw for 150 or 200 when Brent got hurt and he had to play three quarters. He has the most meaningful experience between himself and Chase Cunningham. Now Chase played in four games last year and had zero pass attempts. He was strictly in mop-up duty. He was a guy they felt really good about when they signed him. Both of those kids came in at a time when it was hard to recruit quarterbacks because you have a guy like Brent who you know is going to be there, in his case, six years if you talk about his grayshirt year and redshirt year, knowing it’s going to be hard to unseat him. There weren’t a lot of quarterbacks knocking on the door. I would expect both to play in the game, maybe all three.”

    ►Question: There is talent on the MTSU offense. What do you make of that group?

    ►Walters: “My whole line of thinking about our offense is, No. 1, everybody looks and says, ‘Brent Stockstill has graduated and he’s gone, how on earth are we going to survive now?’ Well, when you look past the quarterback position, which I know is a very important position, you’re pretty deep at running back, you’re pretty deep at receiver, you’ve got guys who have played on the offensive line. You lost some starters, but you’ve got guys who were in the rotation. This may not apply to the Michigan game, but in general, when I look at this group, if you can get quarterback play that doesn’t hurt you, you’ve got a lot of weapons and playmakers who can do some things. Don’t go to sleep on ‘em just yet.”

    ►Question: Defensive coordinator Scott Shafer coached at Michigan for a year under Rich Rodriguez and he worked for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and has seven starters back. How good is this defense?

    ►Walters: “I don’t think there’s any question it will be his best defense since he has arrived, in three years. It will probably be the best defense we’ve had in the last seven, eight, nine years, somewhere in there. The thing is, they’re not going to wow you with size. When Michigan fans look at this team when they come on the field, they’re going to say, ‘Well, those guys aren’t all that big,’ but they’re used to seeing Michigan’s folks. This team is built to play in Conference USA. It’s not built to play the Big Ten. In Conference USA, you have really entertaining football. It’s fast, it’s the spread, and everybody has some playmakers. It’s been built on speed, and that’s what this team is built on. That’s where Scott does his very best to put guys in position to make plays and use their speed to do it because they know in most non-conference games in particular, they’re going to be outsized.”

    ►Question: How will the MTSU offense fare against Michigan’s defense?

    ►Walters: “Our coaches look at Michigan’s defense and it’s like, ‘Man! They’ve got the speed, but they’ve also got size.’ The expectation is, if you were sitting in (Jim) Harbaugh’s shoes, you’d say, ‘Well, I feel I probably got the advantage athletically at almost every position.’ Are they going to bring a lot of pressure or are they just going to play man and think, ‘OK, my guy is better than your guy,’ and go from there? You know you’re going to have a young quarterback in there so you at least want to do things to confuse whoever that is, at least have him walking on egg shells even if you’re not coming trying to blast him. You want to disguise things and see what you can do. Middle Tennessee’s strength is its defense right now simply because of experience. I think Michigan’s size (on defense) is the real determining factor.”

    Players to watch

    ►Reed Blankenship, S: Blankenship is a 6-1, 196-pound safety who is on all the notable watch lists and was a preseason C-USA selection. He earned first-team C-USA honors last year after starting 12 of 13 games. He led the Blue Raiders defense with a career-best 107 tackles and had eight tackles for loss, four interceptions -- ranked 16th nationally -- and seven pass breakups. In one game last year, Blankenship had 17 tackles, including nine solo, three TFLs, and an interception returned 100 yards for a touchdown, a play that was No. 2 on ESPN’s Plays of the Day.

    ►Chaton Mobley, RB: The 6-1, 233-pound redshirt sophomore was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team last year. He started seven of 13 games and led the team in rushing with 613 yards and four touchdowns. Mobley averaged 5.0 yards a carry. He also had 19 receptions and scored a touchdown.

    ►Ty Lee, WR: Lee ranks third all-time in receptions at MTSU and is fifth in receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions. The 5-9, 186-pounder is the NCAA’s active leader in career receptions with 213. He enters this season having caught at least one pass in 40 straight games, three shy of equaling the school record of 43. Lee, a senior, was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List and was honorable mention All-C-USA last season, during which he made 11 starts and led the team with 71 receptions for 883 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Facts and figures

    ►First time: This is the first time Michigan will face Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders are the 151st all-time opponent for the Wolverines.

    ►Kicking it off: Michigan is considered to have one of the toughest schedules in the country. Six teams are ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll, and all of the Wolverines’ opponents combined for a 92-62 record last season, 12th-highest opponent winning percentage among Division I programs.

    ►Home sweet home: Michigan is 24-4 at Michigan Stadium under coach Jim Harbaugh. Remarkably, this is only the second home season opener under Harbaugh. The Wolverines opened Harbaugh’s first season at Utah, then won the first home opener against Hawaii, 63-3, in 2016, then opened against Florida in Texas in 2017 and at Notre Dame last year.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE