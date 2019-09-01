Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    Ann Arbor — It wasn’t always pretty. At times it was head-scratching.

    But in the aftermath of Game 1 with a new offense, the takeaway is that there was a lot to take away from the Wolverines’ 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the season opener. This was the debut of coordinator Josh Gattis’ speed-in-space offense, and the Wolverines showed plenty of it.

    More doesn’t always mean better — no one quite understands why it was a good thing to have two quarterbacks on the field — but the more in this sense suggests the Wolverines have a lot going on in this offense. More, in this case, could actually mean better with more interesting and explosive options than last season. They ran 78 plays against MTSU, after averaging 68.9 last year, so there’s one thing to file that under the “more” category.

    “It was a good amount of offense that got called tonight,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I was pleased with the way it was executed for the most part. We were pretty good in our alignments. Some of them got a little sloppy, not lining up at the right spot. We had a couple of pre-snap penalties.”

    Having a first-game opponent like Middle Tennessee State, which got two of its three scores off turnovers, wasn’t a bad place to start for Gattis, as he unloaded some from his bag of tricks. It’s one thing to work against your defense every day in camp and practice, and quite another to put plays on a real stage against a real opponent to see what works and how players react on in a game setting.

    More: Michigan takeaways: Welcome back, Tarik Black; RB picture clearer

    As always, there were some positives and some not-so-positives. But as far as Harbaugh was concerned, there was much more to rally behind and feel good about.

    “I’m happy for the win, but a lot to coach off, as well,” Harbaugh said.

    Quarterback Shea Patterson was 17-of-29 for 203 yards and three touchdowns and nine different players caught passes — including quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, but his 1-yard reception was largely forgettable in the big picture and it seems playing both quarterbacks should also be forgotten going forward.

    Patterson stumbled out of the box with a fumble on the first play, and after the game, despite some solid stats, he couldn’t get his mind off the turnover.

    “I’ve got to take care of the football,” he said multiple times during his postgame remarks. The miscue gave MTSU a short field and its first touchdown of the game.

    In the first half, receiver Tarik Black got his first significant playing time since early 2017 with four catches for 80 yards. Nico Collins had three for 49. Tight ends Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks each had two catches. What was missing was Donovan Peoples-Jones. The word during camp was that he had been excelling in this offense, but Peoples-Jones was on the sideline Saturday night wearing a boot on his right foot. Harbaugh seemed to suggest Peoples-Jones could be back Saturday for the Army game.

    More: Wojo: Michigan's new offense has lots of flash, lots to work on

    Highlights on offense also included the running backs, particularly freshman Zach Charbonnet and Christian Turner. Charbonnet never looked like the moment was too big for him and rushed for 90 yards on eight carries. Turner had 49 on 11.

    “They ran the ball like hell,” Patterson said.

    Michigan finished with 453 yards of offense, including 220 passing. The Wolverines averaged 5.8 yards a play.

    Defensively, there was this little issue of replacing four key starters, including the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, Devin Bush. There were highlights including Ambry Thomas’ interception, a fumble forced by Aidan Hutchinson and recovered by Thomas and two big sacks from Jordan Glasgow. Graduate transfer end Mike Danna was solid with three tackles and a quarterback hurry, and Khaleke Hudson led the team with eight tackles and a quarterback hurry.

    The Blue Raiders had 155 yards in the first half and were 3-of-8 on third down, and got their two touchdowns off turnovers — they were at the Michigan 42-yard line to start the first drive and the UM 33 for the second. Michigan held them to 146 yards in the second half, but MTSU converted only 1-of-7 third-down attempts.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE