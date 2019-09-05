The final pieces of Michigan’s schedule have finally come together as the program announced the game times and TV designations for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.
All 32 of Michigan’s contests — 31 regular-season games and one exhibition — will have national coverage. The Wolverines will have 11 games televised on BTN’s networks, eight on ESPN’s networks, seven on FS1, four on CBS and two on Fox.
Unlike last season, Michigan won’t have to deal with many late weeknight tip-offs. The Wolverines will only have three games that will start at 9 p.m. and all three will be on the road during Big Ten play: at Illinois (Dec. 11), at Iowa (Jan. 17) and at Northwestern (Feb. 12).
Those are Michigan’s only games that have a start time after 7 p.m. Last year, Michigan had seven games that tipped off at 8 p.m. or later.
More: Bahamas tournament still a go for Michigan basketball team after hurricane
More: Michigan State basketball will win national championship, Athlon predicts
That late-night number could possibly increase by one as the tip time for Michigan’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup against Louisville will be released at a later date.
Michigan will begin the Juwan Howard era with an exhibition against Saginaw Valley State on Nov. 1 before hosting Appalachian State in the regular-season opener on Nov. 5. Both games will tip at 7 p.m.
In total, the Wolverines will have 17 home games, 11 road games and four neutral site games: three in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas in late November and one at Madison Square Garden in New York against Rutgers on Feb. 1.
Michigan’s 2019-20 schedule
Friday Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Saginaw Valley State (exhibition), BTN-plus
Tuesday Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Appalachian State, BTN
Tuesday Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. vs. Creighton (Gavitt Games), FS1
Friday Nov. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Elon, BTN
Friday Nov. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Houston Baptist, BTN-plus
Wednesday Nov. 27, noon vs. Iowa State (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN
Thursday Nov. 28, 1:30/4:30 p.m. vs. Alabama/North Carolina (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN/ESPN2
Friday Nov. 29, TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN/ESPN2
Tuesday Dec. 3, TBA at Louisville (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Friday Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. vs. Iowa, FS1
Wednesday Dec. 11, 9 p.m. at Illinois, BTN
Saturday Dec. 14, noon vs. Oregon, CBS
Saturday Dec. 21, noon vs. Presbyterian, BTN
Sunday Dec. 29, 2 p.m. vs. UMass Lowell, FS1
Sunday Jan. 5, 1:30/4:30 p.m. at Michigan State, CBS
Thursday Jan. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Purdue, FS1
Sunday Jan. 12, 1 p.m. at Minnesota, BTN
Friday Jan. 17, 9 p.m. at Iowa, FS1
Wednesday Jan. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Penn State, BTN
Saturday Jan. 25, noon vs. Illinois, FS1
Tuesday Jan. 28, 7 p.m. at Nebraska, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Saturday Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m. vs. Rutgers (Madison Square Garden), BTN
Tuesday Feb. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Ohio State, ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday Feb. 8, noon vs. Michigan State, Fox
Wednesday Feb. 12, 9 pm. at Northwestern, BTN
Sunday Feb. 16, 1 p.m. vs. Indiana, CBS
Wednesday Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at Rutgers, BTN
Saturday Feb. 22, 2 p.m. at Purdue, ESPN/ESPN2
Thursday Feb. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin, ESPN/ESPN2
Sunday March 1, 4 p.m. at Ohio State, CBS
Thursday March 5, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska, FS1
Sunday March 8, noon at Maryland, Fox
March 11-15, Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis
jhawkins@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @jamesbhawkins
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.