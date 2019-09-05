Jon Teske, left, and Colin Castleton (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The final pieces of Michigan’s schedule have finally come together as the program announced the game times and TV designations for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

All 32 of Michigan’s contests — 31 regular-season games and one exhibition — will have national coverage. The Wolverines will have 11 games televised on BTN’s networks, eight on ESPN’s networks, seven on FS1, four on CBS and two on Fox.

Unlike last season, Michigan won’t have to deal with many late weeknight tip-offs. The Wolverines will only have three games that will start at 9 p.m. and all three will be on the road during Big Ten play: at Illinois (Dec. 11), at Iowa (Jan. 17) and at Northwestern (Feb. 12).

Those are Michigan’s only games that have a start time after 7 p.m. Last year, Michigan had seven games that tipped off at 8 p.m. or later.

That late-night number could possibly increase by one as the tip time for Michigan’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup against Louisville will be released at a later date.

Michigan will begin the Juwan Howard era with an exhibition against Saginaw Valley State on Nov. 1 before hosting Appalachian State in the regular-season opener on Nov. 5. Both games will tip at 7 p.m.

In total, the Wolverines will have 17 home games, 11 road games and four neutral site games: three in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas in late November and one at Madison Square Garden in New York against Rutgers on Feb. 1.

Michigan’s 2019-20 schedule

Friday Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Saginaw Valley State (exhibition), BTN-plus

Tuesday Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Appalachian State, BTN

Tuesday Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. vs. Creighton (Gavitt Games), FS1

Friday Nov. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Elon, BTN

Friday Nov. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Houston Baptist, BTN-plus

Wednesday Nov. 27, noon vs. Iowa State (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN

Thursday Nov. 28, 1:30/4:30 p.m. vs. Alabama/North Carolina (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN/ESPN2

Friday Nov. 29, TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis), ESPN/ESPN2

Tuesday Dec. 3, TBA at Louisville (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Friday Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. vs. Iowa, FS1

Wednesday Dec. 11, 9 p.m. at Illinois, BTN

Saturday Dec. 14, noon vs. Oregon, CBS

Saturday Dec. 21, noon vs. Presbyterian, BTN

Sunday Dec. 29, 2 p.m. vs. UMass Lowell, FS1

Sunday Jan. 5, 1:30/4:30 p.m. at Michigan State, CBS

Thursday Jan. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Purdue, FS1

Sunday Jan. 12, 1 p.m. at Minnesota, BTN

Friday Jan. 17, 9 p.m. at Iowa, FS1

Wednesday Jan. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Penn State, BTN

Saturday Jan. 25, noon vs. Illinois, FS1

Tuesday Jan. 28, 7 p.m. at Nebraska, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m. vs. Rutgers (Madison Square Garden), BTN

Tuesday Feb. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Ohio State, ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday Feb. 8, noon vs. Michigan State, Fox

Wednesday Feb. 12, 9 pm. at Northwestern, BTN

Sunday Feb. 16, 1 p.m. vs. Indiana, CBS

Wednesday Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at Rutgers, BTN

Saturday Feb. 22, 2 p.m. at Purdue, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday Feb. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin, ESPN/ESPN2

Sunday March 1, 4 p.m. at Ohio State, CBS

Thursday March 5, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska, FS1

Sunday March 8, noon at Maryland, Fox

March 11-15, Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis

