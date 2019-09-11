Share This Story!
Associated Press
Published 3:00 p.m. ET Sept. 11, 2019 | Updated 3:01 p.m. ET Sept. 11, 2019
Springdale, Ark. — Former University of Arkansas, University of Michigan and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has been arrested in northwest Arkansas for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor says 31-year-old Ryan Mallett was arrested on Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision. Taylor did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday to The Associated Press.
Mallett spent two seasons at Arkansas after transferring from Michigan following one season there, then was a third-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Mallett spent seven seasons in the NFL with New England, Houston and Baltimore, playing in 21 games and starting a total of eight games, six for Houston and two while with Baltimore.
Mallett played 11 games at Michigan in 2007, throwing for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, with five interceptions, as a freshman.
