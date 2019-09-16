Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – The Buckeyes made quick work of Indiana in their Big Ten opener and are quickly establishing themselves as the clear team to beat. J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Fields threw for three more scores. The Buckeyes have yet to face a stiff test and likely won’t next week against Miami (Ohio). A trip to Nebraska in two weeks might be the first time they’ll be pushed. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – The Buckeyes made quick work of Indiana in their Big Ten opener and are quickly establishing themselves as the clear team to beat. J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Fields threw for three more scores. The Buckeyes have yet to face a stiff test and likely won’t next week against Miami (Ohio). A trip to Nebraska in two weeks might be the first time they’ll be pushed. Last week: 1. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – Nothing to lose this week for the Badgers as they had the week off heading into the matchup with Michigan. Slowing the momentum might not be the greatest scheduling break for the Badgers, who are averaging 55 points a game and have yet to allow a single point through two games as they look to establish themselves as the West favorite. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – Nothing to lose this week for the Badgers as they had the week off heading into the matchup with Michigan. Slowing the momentum might not be the greatest scheduling break for the Badgers, who are averaging 55 points a game and have yet to allow a single point through two games as they look to establish themselves as the West favorite. Last week: 2. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (2-0) – No complaints about the offense this week as the Wolverines didn’t play. What Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis did during the bye week will prove to be critical as a trip to Wisconsin is up next to face a Badgers team that hasn’t allowed a point this season. Coming off the near-loss to Army, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines rebound and if they can keep from putting the ball on the ground. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (2-0) – No complaints about the offense this week as the Wolverines didn’t play. What Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis did during the bye week will prove to be critical as a trip to Wisconsin is up next to face a Badgers team that hasn’t allowed a point this season. Coming off the near-loss to Army, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines rebound and if they can keep from putting the ball on the ground. Last week: 3. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (3-0) – The offense came to a grinding halt against Pitt, but the defense did enough to keep the Nittany Lions unbeaten in the final installment of the rivalry. It was far from pretty, but rivalry games like this one rarely are. The Nittany Lions now get a week off to fine-tune things before opening Big Ten play in two weeks at Maryland. Last week: 4
4. Penn State (3-0) – The offense came to a grinding halt against Pitt, but the defense did enough to keep the Nittany Lions unbeaten in the final installment of the rivalry. It was far from pretty, but rivalry games like this one rarely are. The Nittany Lions now get a week off to fine-tune things before opening Big Ten play in two weeks at Maryland. Last week: 4 Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Iowa (3-0, 1-0) – Another Big Ten team playing a rival from out of the conference, the Hawkeyes endured two weather delays that totaled more than three hours to rally past Iowa State. Nate Stanley (4) threw for 201 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes had to settle for four field goals before getting a late fourth-down stop to preserve the win on the road. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (3-0, 1-0) – Another Big Ten team playing a rival from out of the conference, the Hawkeyes endured two weather delays that totaled more than three hours to rally past Iowa State. Nate Stanley (4) threw for 201 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes had to settle for four field goals before getting a late fourth-down stop to preserve the win on the road. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
6. Nebraska (2-1) – It didn’t take long for the Cornhuskers to rid themselves of the bad taste from last week’s blown 17-point lead at Colorado as they cruised past Northern Illinois. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015. Last week: 10.
6. Nebraska (2-1) – It didn’t take long for the Cornhuskers to rid themselves of the bad taste from last week’s blown 17-point lead at Colorado as they cruised past Northern Illinois. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (2-1) – A week after appearing to fix their offensive woes, the Spartans managed just seven points before allowing a touchdown in the final minute to lose to Arizona State. The offensive failures were compounded by 10 penalties and a host of questionable coaching decisions, including on the final play when the Spartans rushed on the field-goal unit and had a game-tying kick negated because of too many men on the field. Last week: 5.
7. Michigan State (2-1) – A week after appearing to fix their offensive woes, the Spartans managed just seven points before allowing a touchdown in the final minute to lose to Arizona State. The offensive failures were compounded by 10 penalties and a host of questionable coaching decisions, including on the final play when the Spartans rushed on the field-goal unit and had a game-tying kick negated because of too many men on the field. Last week: 5. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The unblemished record looks good next to the Golden Gophers in the standings, but there certainly has to be some concern as the Gophers needed a touchdown with 13 seconds to play to beat Georgia Southern. After eking by South Dakota State and Fresno State, the Gophers at least get a week off before beginning Big Ten play with a trip to Purdue to try and remain unbeaten. Last week: 8.
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The unblemished record looks good next to the Golden Gophers in the standings, but there certainly has to be some concern as the Gophers needed a touchdown with 13 seconds to play to beat Georgia Southern. After eking by South Dakota State and Fresno State, the Gophers at least get a week off before beginning Big Ten play with a trip to Purdue to try and remain unbeaten. Last week: 8. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
9. Maryland (2-1) – So much for the high-flying offense, apparently. The Terrapins opened the season by scoring 79 points in the first week and 63 the second, but by halftime against Temple had managed just two points. The Terps rallied to take the lead but gave up a late score, then got stuffed at the goal line to close the game. They’ll get next week off before beginning conference play against Penn State. Last week: 7.
9. Maryland (2-1) – So much for the high-flying offense, apparently. The Terrapins opened the season by scoring 79 points in the first week and 63 the second, but by halftime against Temple had managed just two points. The Terps rallied to take the lead but gave up a late score, then got stuffed at the goal line to close the game. They’ll get next week off before beginning conference play against Penn State. Last week: 7. Chris Szagola, AP
Fullscreen
10. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats had two weeks to think about the season-opening loss at Stanford and thanks to a visit from UNLV, the confidence seems to be returning. Quarterback Hunter Johnson rebounded from a brutal debut to throw for one touchdown and run for another while Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards. Michigan State comes to town next week for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Last week: 13.
10. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats had two weeks to think about the season-opening loss at Stanford and thanks to a visit from UNLV, the confidence seems to be returning. Quarterback Hunter Johnson rebounded from a brutal debut to throw for one touchdown and run for another while Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards. Michigan State comes to town next week for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Last week: 13. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (2-1, 0-1) – Again, life in the Big Ten East can just be brutal for teams like the Hoosiers. There was no stopping Ohio State this week, a task made tougher as starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was out with an injury. He was replaced by former starter Peyton Ramsey but not much went right for the Hoosiers, who ran 31 times for 42 yards, and allowed five sacks and 306 rushing yards. Last week: 9.
11. Indiana (2-1, 0-1) – Again, life in the Big Ten East can just be brutal for teams like the Hoosiers. There was no stopping Ohio State this week, a task made tougher as starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was out with an injury. He was replaced by former starter Peyton Ramsey but not much went right for the Hoosiers, who ran 31 times for 42 yards, and allowed five sacks and 306 rushing yards. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (1-2) – Things are going the wrong direction quickly for Jeff Brohm’s team after the Boilermakers allowed 346 rushing yards and got blown out at home by TCU. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar was out with a concussion and the offense never found any rhythm as the Boilermakers now head into a bye week before beginning Big Ten play in two weeks against Minnesota. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (1-2) – Things are going the wrong direction quickly for Jeff Brohm’s team after the Boilermakers allowed 346 rushing yards and got blown out at home by TCU. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar was out with a concussion and the offense never found any rhythm as the Boilermakers now head into a bye week before beginning Big Ten play in two weeks against Minnesota. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini were feeling good about their 2-0 start, but that came to an abrupt end thanks to Big Ten killer Eastern Michigan, which knocked off a Big Ten team for the third straight season. The defense continues to have problems slowing teams, even under the guidance of head coach Lovie Smith, something that will need to get fixed before next week’s meeting with Nebraska. Last week: 12.
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini were feeling good about their 2-0 start, but that came to an abrupt end thanks to Big Ten killer Eastern Michigan, which knocked off a Big Ten team for the third straight season. The defense continues to have problems slowing teams, even under the guidance of head coach Lovie Smith, something that will need to get fixed before next week’s meeting with Nebraska. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) – The Scarlet Knights had the week off, so there are no real complaints. However, after getting shut out by Iowa last week, there are plenty of questions that needed to be answered during the bye. We’ll see if any of them were against Boston College before Rutgers jumps back into Big Ten play at Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) – The Scarlet Knights had the week off, so there are no real complaints. However, after getting shut out by Iowa last week, there are plenty of questions that needed to be answered during the bye. We’ll see if any of them were against Boston College before Rutgers jumps back into Big Ten play at Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 14. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Cornerbacks often will tell you they’re on an island, alone opposite a receiver on the football field. Ambry Thomas has experienced that. He also recently experienced being on his own personal island surrounded by doctors telling him something he refused to accept.

    Thomas versus a receiver, seems like he's a good bet. Thomas versus doctors, not so much.

    Thomas’s stomach was cramping in early June and he said he felt “off." He was diagnosed with colitis, a chronic digestive disease of which there are many types, spent a month in the hospital and dropped 35 pounds from his 6-foot frame. All he could think about was football and his chance to start this season. He was focused on getting healthy and proving the doctors wrong.

    "They told me my chances playing this season were slim and none,” Thomas said Monday. “All the doctors said that. I was the only one on my own side.”

    Alone on his island in the hospital, Thomas was determined to prove everyone should bet on him.

    “I’m playing this season no matter what,” he told himself and the doctors.

    At the start of preseason camp, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shared a not-entirely-promising update on Thomas, revealing he had a significant weight loss but had regained the weight and that he had a number of physical milestones to reach before he could even start thinking about playing football. Thomas is the one who broke the news on social media late in camp, saying he was back practicing.

    Meanwhile, doctors, he said, were telling him as late as Michigan’s opener against Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31 that he should sit this one out, redshirt this season and get fully healthy.

    “But I’m like, ‘No, I’m feeling fine. Feel like I’m getting back, so why wait?’” Thomas said. “They’re pretty impressed with my case. They said they’ve never seen anything like that. They’re really happy how I’ve dealt with everything being in the hospital, sitting in the hospital bed for a month.

    "It was bad, but I got through it.”

    Even some of his teammates thought he would miss the season and were shocked that not only was he back, he was starting in the MTSU game.

    “Personally, I didn’t think he was going to be back Week 1,” tight end Nick Eubanks said. “He faced a lot of adversity, and he went out there and executed everything the coaches told him to. For him to go out there that first game he played, it was heart-touching.”

    He had an impact in the opener with an interception and a fumble recovery.

    “It was a great moment for me,” Thomas said of the interception. “I was still in disbelief when it happened.”

    Thomas always had believed he would be back on the field with his team, but had to relish that moment even more considering that in June, he began a lengthy hospital stay.

    “The first three weeks, I was depressed laying in bed,” he said.

    But he persevered. Family and friends, teammates and coaches dropped by to visit him. Thomas said he had at least one visitor each day to keep him motivated and maintain an upbeat outlook.

    “One thing stands out looking back on it was Ambry’s attitude,” Harbaugh said. “His positive attitude. His attention to detail in terms of doing everything the doctors told him right down to the rest, the diet, the fluids he was taking in. It was so mature (his) attitude. He had also combined (that) with the positive attitude.”

    That final week in the hospital, Thomas started seeing improvement, and his mother encouraged him to get up and get moving. He found stairs to challenge him.

    "I walked them, I couldn’t run them, every day twice a day until I started feeling a little bit better day by day,” Thomas said. “I was very weak. My legs were cramping. I couldn’t get halfway up the steps. It was bad. But I’m back now.”

    It didn’t take him long to get back. He said in about two weeks he felt “100 percent." Thomas worked out with his brother and father at a Planet Fitness and he started eating more. By the end of August, he had regained the weight plus some. He’s listed at 182 pounds, but said he’s about 190 now.

    His diet has not be drastically altered. There are certain things he can’t eat, but not enough that turned his world upside down.

    The only thing that would have done that was not to have played football this season, his first as a starting cornerback, and Thomas was never going to let that happen.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE