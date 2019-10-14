Michigan redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad says he is entering the transfer portal. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad has decided to test the waters to move on to another program.

“I will be entering the transfer portal,” Muhammad posted Monday afternoon on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pounder from Texas made two game appearances this season. With veteran tight end Sean McKeon out the last two games while recovering from an injury suffered in the Wisconsin game, sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker has received more game reps. Schoonmaker has two catches for 54 yards and scored last Saturday against Illinois on a 25-yard reception from Shea Patterson.

Freshman Erick All, who did not make the Illinois trip because of a “minor” injury, also has drawn praise and playing time.

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore last week was asked what Muhammad could do to see more playing time.

“Just keep working and continue his knowledge of the playbook,” Moore said. “Just gotta continue to work and make sure he’s getting better.”

Injury update

Cornerback Lavert Hill and receiver Nico Collins did not make the trip to Illinois with what were described as “minor” injuries, while defensive end Kwity Paye made the trip but didn’t play after an undisclosed injury suffered in the Iowa game, and McKeon, who missed two games after an injury at Wisconsin, was back last Saturday but spent most of the game on the sideline.

“Tend not to comment on those,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said when asked for updates on Hill, Collins and Paye.

As another question was being asked, Harbaugh decided to add a bit more to that response.

“If I were to comment on it, it would be a positive comment,” he said.

