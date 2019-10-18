CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview UM-Penn State and look back at MSU's loss in Wisconsin. The Detroit News

Michigan at Penn State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

TV/radio: ABC/950 AM

Records: No. 16 Michigan is 5-1, 3-1 Big Ten; No. 7 Penn State is 6-0, 3-0

Line: Penn State by 9

View from the other side

Ben Jones covers Penn State football (as well as hockey and basketball) for StateCollege.com.  He breaks down the Nittany Lions for The Detroit News, answering five questions heading into Saturday night’s Michigan-Penn State game at Beaver Stadium. You can follow him on Twitter at @Ben_Jones88.

Question: Sean Clifford promised his teammates there would be no drop-off at quarterback this season. Are you surprised by how well he’s playing, considering he had only thrown seven passes before this season?

Jones: Yes and no. Clifford is a very confident guy who prepares really really well, so I don't think it's a surprise to see him play well, but I sort of assumed there would be more of a learning curve and more bumps in the road. That's not to say he hasn't had his growing pains, but by and large he has gotten better each week from the standpoint of growth and development. It was not that long ago that Clifford was expected to be taking a backseat to Tommy Stevens right about now, but their respective seasons sort of speak for themselves. We'll learn a lot about where Clifford is as a quarterback this weekend and beyond. He already passed his first test against Iowa, but will have to be sharper earlier than he was in Iowa City.

Question: Michigan has a running-back-by-committee thing going on, and Penn State seems to be doing something similar. Can you explain how Penn State is using its running backs this season?

Jones: The short version is Penn State has four running backs, all of them are talented and early in the season none of them stood out so all of them played. The longer version is that Noah Cain has emerged as the best of the bunch, but Penn State is still sticking to playing different guys in a somewhat predetermined order (albeit not the same order each week.) The problem James Franklin faces here is that Devyn Ford and Journey Brown are too good not to play, even if Noah Cain is the best option most downs. Ricky Slade has not been great this year, but I might chalk that up just a little bit to how he's used. I wouldn't be surprised if Michigan sees more Cain than anyone else has, but it would be a pretty big change if the other three guys aren't getting snaps. The only thing set in stone by Franklin is that Cain is their four-minute, fourth-quarter back. The rest is TBD each week. For better or worse.

Question: KJ Hamler is a local product (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) and has had a solid season so far. How impactful do you expect he will be Saturday night?

Jones: It's certainly possible for Penn State to win without KJ Hamler being part of that equation, but it's hard to imagine. Hamler might be the fastest guy on the field, if he isn't he'll certainly be faster than most everyone on the field. The trick for Penn State is getting him the ball, and that has happened with fairly mixed results. Hamler is a threat to return one, although he has yet to do so this season, mostly because teams don't give him much to work with. Hamler's biggest threat is what happens after the catch, but he is not necessarily as good as a receptions guy as he is playmaker. If I'm Michigan I'm making someone else beat me and not giving Hamler any space. Easier said than done, but it'll make your life a lot easier if you aren't getting into a track meet with him.

Question: The Wolverines’ defense has definitely taken a step up since the loss at Wisconsin, but had the lapse in focus last week in the third quarter. Has Clifford faced much pressure and how do you think he will fare if Michigan has the type of performance it had against Iowa?

Jones: Clifford hasn't had to run for his life nearly as much as Trace McSorley did, but when he has I would give him a decent score on both the ability to escape and the ability to get rid of the ball. I think his weakness can sometimes be how fast he decides to make that call. Early against Iowa he held on to the ball too long and it cost him, but he turned it around the rest of the way. Life will obviously be harder for Penn State if Clifford is running around a lot; it'll just be a question of what he decides to do in those moments. So far he has made the right call, but he also has had the luxury of a lead or being early in the game. Only time will tell what happens if Penn State is down late and the pressure is on.

► Question: Penn State is No. 4 nationally in total defense. Is there anything about Josh Gattis’ new offense at Michigan that concerns the Nittany Lions?

► Jones: I'm probably in a similar boat as many Michigan fans when it comes to not being overly impressed by Michigan's consistency on offense this year, but I think the mistake you can make is assuming that's the result of talent. Michigan recruits well, has good athletes and will be ready for this game, so all of those things should concern Penn State's defense. I think if Michigan wants to have luck, chunk plays down the field have been a bit of a weakness for Penn State, but that (to the best of my knowledge) seems to run counter to what Michigan has done so far. If Penn State is getting into single-man coverage situations it has to win those battles, and probably does 70% of the time. The weird thing about this defense is that it gives up yards, especially through the air, but doesn't give up a lot of points. Sooner or later both of those things won't be true. Oh, and screen passes have killed Penn State the past two seasons for unknown reasons, so no need to make it difficult if something simple works. On the flip side, if Penn State can get in the backfield, a lot of these problems go away very quickly.

Players to watch

Sean Clifford, QB: The redshirt sophomore quarterback has 1,560 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns, and has rushed for 252 yards and scored twice this season on the ground — he is one of three FBS quarterbacks with at least 1,500 yards passing, 13 passing touchdowns, 250 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns so far. The others are Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman. Clifford leads the Big Ten in total offense per game averaging 302 yards and ranks 11th nationally. He had a big game against Maryland, gaining the third-most yards of total offense in a game in school history with 452 yards (398 pass, 54 rushing). He currently is second on the team with 252 yards rushing.

KJ Hamler, WR: The sophomore Pontiac native played for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy. He has at least one reception in all 19 games of his career and currently ranks 23rd on Penn State’s career receiving yards list with 1,209 yards. He is tied for 18th all-time in career touchdown receptions with 10. Hamler is tied for the Big Ten lead and 23rd nationally with five receiving touchdowns, and ranks fifth in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally with 75.8 yards receiving per game. He’s also ninth in the Big Ten averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE: The junior defensive end is a big reason why Penn State ranks third nationally in tackles for loss. Gross-Matos leads the Nittany Lions with 8.5 tackles for loss to rank eighth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally. He also is tied for the team’s sacks lead with Shaka Toney — each has 5.5 sacks to rank fourth in the Big Ten. Last season he became the 11th Penn State player in program history to record 20 tackles for loss in a season.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 8
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 8 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 8 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Holly Hart, AP
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) – The Buckeyes took the week off after rolling over Michigan State last week and now get set to head to Northwestern before the showdown with Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Both teams have been dominant to this point in the season and it doesn’t appear there’s a team in the East that will be able to knock off the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
2. Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) – The Badgers just keep on rolling and this time they didn’t even need a huge game from Jonathan Taylor. The junior RB scored twice but ran for just 80 yards against Michigan State, but the Badgers hardly needed more as the crushed the Spartans, pitching a shutout. The Badgers go to Illinois next week before traveling to Ohio State in two weeks. Last week: 2. Andy Manis, AP
3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions aren’t cruising past opponents like Ohio State and Wisconsin, but they’re unbeaten nonetheless thanks to another hard-fought win, this time on the road against Iowa. It was the first win this season over a ranked opponent as the Nittany Lions continue to navigate a tough schedule that includes Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota over the next few weeks. Last week: 3. Matthew Putney, AP
4. Michigan (5-1, 3-1) – The Wolverines still haven’t been dominant, and when they found themselves up only three points late at Illinois, they made the plays needed to pull away and avoid the upset. The schedule won’t give the Wolverines many breaks from here as they head to Penn State next week before hosting Notre Dame as they try and keep pace in the top-heavy Big Ten East. Last week: 4. Holly Hart, AP
5. Minnesota (6-0, 3-0) – The Golden Gophers still aren’t getting much attention, but after dismantling Nebraska at home they’re still unbeaten and tied atop the West with Wisconsin after Rodney Smith ran for 139 yards and a touchdown. They get another cupcake next week by heading to Rutgers with a chance to keep the pressure on the Badgers, the team they’ll face in the final game of the regular season. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, AP
6. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The offensive woes continued for the Hawkeyes, who hosted Penn State in primetime but managed only one offensive touchdown and lost for the second straight week. The defense was tough to score on, as it has been all season, but the inability to move the ball consistently once again did in the Hawkeyes, who have now fallen two games off the pace in the West. Last week: 6. Matthew Putney, AP
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – The Spartans faced a top-10 team for the second straight week, and just like they did last week at Ohio State, they got run off the field, getting shut out for only the second time under coach Mark Dantonio. The offense again was inept while the defense has now gotten destroyed two straight weeks, giving up 222 yards rushing to the Badgers despite holding Jonathan Taylor to 80 yards. MSU gets a bye next week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, AP
8. Indiana (4-2, 1-2) – The Hoosiers won the Rutgers lottery this week, getting the nearly automatic win that comes with facing the Scarlet Knights. QB Michael Penix three for 282 yards and three touchdowns while Stevie Scott gained 164 yards on the ground. The Hoosiers head to Maryland next week with a chance to get a second straight win and move closer to bowl eligibility. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, AP
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers were without QB Adrian Martinez and the offense suffered because of it in a blowout loss at Minnesota. While the Huskers managed 299 total yards, they allowed 450 while the Gophers ran for 322. The status of Martinez will be critical moving forward as the Huskers have a bye week before hosting Indiana in two weeks. Last week: 8. Stacy Bengs, AP
10. Maryland (3-3, 1-2) – The fast start to the season when the Terrapins scored 142 points in the first two games seems like a distant memory as the Terps have lost three of four, including getting dominated on the road against a struggling Purdue team. While the offense has ground to a halt, the Terps’ defense hasn’t shown the ability to stop anyone as they get set to host Indiana next week. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, AP
11. Purdue (2-4, 1-2) – The Boilermakers shifted some starters along the offensive line this week leading the offense finally getting going as QB Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Maryland. The win provides at least a bit of momentum for the Boilermakers as they head to Iowa next week trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. Last week: 13. Michael Conroy, AP
12. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) – It was an off week for the Wildcats, who have lost three in a row and could be on the verge of their season really getting out of control as they host Ohio State next week. They’ve been in most games they’ve played this season, but the offense has still lagged far behind the defense and it will need to make a big jump if the Cats expect to be in a bowl game. Last week: 11. Andy Manis, AP
13. Illinois (2-4, 0-3) – Some credit goes to the Fighting Illini for not folding when down by three touchdowns in the second half. They battled back and got to within three of Michigan in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get a stop, then turned the ball over to put the game away. There are no breaks as Wisconsin is next as the Illini try to snap a four-game skid. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, AP
14. Rutgers (1-5, 0-4) – It’s hard to find much positive for the Scarlet Knights these days as they were shut out for the third time this season in the loss to Indiana. With an interim coach overseeing things, the Knights have shown little fight, something that will be difficult to change next week against Minnesota. The only shot at another win likely comes in two weeks against Liberty. Last week: 14. Darron Cummings, AP
    Facts and figures

    Still among the few: Only a dozen FBS teams remain undefeated this season, and Penn State is one of them. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 for the first time since 2017, and for the record, they moved to 7-0 then after beating Michigan during a white-out game.

    A white-out tradition: In 2004 the Penn State student section had the first white out, but Saturday night’s game against Michigan will be the 12th full-stadium white out. The Nittany Lions are 5-6 when Beaver Stadium crowd wears white, and they are 2-1 against Michigan. The Wolverines will tie Ohio State with their fourth appearance in a full-stadium white out.

    Under the lights: Penn State already has played three night games this season, while Michigan has played only one, the season opener against Middle Tennessee State. The Wolverines will play Penn State in a night game Saturday and then the following week will face Notre Dame in a night game at Michigan Stadium. Penn State played a night game at Iowa last week and won, 17-12. The Nittany Lions have lost only twice their last 13 games under the lights — both times to Ohio State.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

