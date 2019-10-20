Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6. Bryon Houlgrave, Associated Press
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8. Nick Wass, Associated Press
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10. Nick Wass, Associated Press
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
    State College, Pa. — There wasn’t that feeling of a moral victory, but maybe there was a tinge of silver-linings talk.

    Bottom line, though, the Michigan players knew the 28-21 loss at Penn State, despite a spirited comeback and the first real evidence this season that the offense had found its way, was a backbreaker in the Big Ten East Division race.

    The Wolverines are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten with losses at Wisconsin and unbeaten Penn State Saturday night in a raucous "White Out" at Beaver Stadium. Michigan spotted the Nittany Lions a 21-0 lead by midway through the second quarter before finding its way and staging a comeback.

    “I thought our team played with great character, great effort the entire night on both sides of the ball and special teams,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Fought really hard.”

    If that’s enough — which, of course, it isn’t — then there you go. What Harbaugh was indicating is that, well, a month ago in similar circumstances, Michigan caved and couldn’t never right itself. So if you’re looking for a moral victory spin, that’s it.

    In the loss at Wisconsin a month ago to open Big Ten play, the Wolverines never recovered mentally after an early fumble and Jonathan Taylor running at will in the first quarter. They were different at Penn State. They didn’t hang their heads and allow the game to get out of hand. In fact, they made it a game, just not enough of one.

    A drop in the end zone on fourth down late in the fourth quarter prevented the Wolverines from scoring the tying touchdown, but there was so much more than that one play that kept them from fulfilling the comeback — namely, the defense giving up three big plays in the first half. And then there was a miscommunication with a hand signal on the defensive call that allowed Penn State’s speedy KJ Hamler to sprint out of reach with only a safety on coverage on a 53-yard touchdown reception from Sean Clifford to make it 28-14 early in the fourth when Michigan was building its momentum.

    There seemed to be a resolve among the Wolverines, even in the aftermath of the loss. With Notre Dame coming to town next weekend for a night game at Michigan Stadium, they said they need to refocus with five regular-season games remaining, including matchups with rivals Michigan State and Ohio State at home.

    “At halftime, we were down, and we all came together and said, ‘We’re going to keep fighting for the team. We’re going to do whatever we've got to do. We’re gonna fight, scratch and claw to come out with the victory,’” linebacker Khaleke Hudson said.

    “I’m really proud of the offense, and I’m also really proud of the defense how we came out in the second half. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top. We’ve got to move on. We can’t change it to a victory for us. Only thing we can do is go back in the lab, fix our mistakes and come back out stronger versus Notre Dame.”

    Penn State 28, Michigan 21
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center, argues a call during the first half against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center, argues a call during the first half against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (7) leaps to avoid a sliding Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson at the end of a scramble for a first down during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, right, runs for a first down during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (7) tackles Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs for a first down during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford passes during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) runs for a first down during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson passes during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates his touchdown with Jalen Mayfield (73) during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, greets tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) as he returns to the sidelines during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sidelines during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs into the end zone for a touchdown past Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) during the first half. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as Penn State takes the field before Saturday's game against Michigan. Gene J. Puskar, AP
      While Michigan had only one loss entering the Penn State game, there seemed to be a lot of commentary befitting a team that had lost most, if not all, of its games. After all, this was the team most pundits had projected to win the Big Ten East and be a factor in the national playoff picture. Now it’s a team that has lost twice on the road to ranked Big Ten opponents, went to double-overtime against Army at home and allowed Illinois to score 25 straight points a week ago to close within a field goal.

      So many things have derailed the Wolverines — fumbles, big plays allowed by the defense, an offense still learning its way with a new coordinator. This is the first season of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ speed-in-space offense and when things were clicking Saturday night, there was this sense that maybe the offense finally has something going.

      Against Penn State, quarterback Shea Patterson was 24-of-41 passing for 276 yards and an interception, and he also had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet had 81 yards on 15 carries and scored twice. Nico Collins led the receivers with six catches for 89 yards, while Ronnie Bell, who had the drop in the end zone late in the game, had four catches for 71 yards.

      Michigan outgained Penn State, 417-283, so that alone has many scratching their heads in the aftermath. The Wolverines had 141 rushing yards with two backs getting the bulk of carries along with Patterson’s 12. Hassan Haskins had 13 attempts for 28 yards. The offensive line was widely credited for much of the production.

      “I thought they protected very well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought they were coming off the ball really well. Thought, especially there in the second half, they were grinding the run game and holes were opening up. I thought our line played really well.”

      Notre Dame was off on Saturday and Michigan has been tabbed as a slight favorite for the upcoming night game. This is a non-conference game that really matters, certainly for some sense of accomplishment and pride for the Wolverines.

      “We’ve got to move on to the next day,” Hudson said. "We’ve got to work even harder in practice. We’ve got to stay on top of our film work and keep trusting the guys around us.”

      Expectations had been high for the Wolverines, but here they sit at 5-2 and No. 19 in the national rankings after dropping three spots. Remember, this team was ranked No. 7 in the preseason Top 25 poll.

      Now, though, their words after the Penn State loss suggested they have found a collective resolve.

      “We’re not going to sit down and feel sorry for ourselves,” defensive end Kwity Paye said. “We still have a lot of big teams to play. We have Notre Dame, ranked team. We have Ohio State, ranked team. There’s still plenty of opportunity to go out and finish the season great.”

      Notre Dame at Michigan

      Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

      TV/radio: ABC/950

      Records: No. 8 Notre Dame 5-1; No. 19 Michigan 5-2, 3-2

      Line: Michigan by 1½

      achengelis@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @chengelis

