Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6. Bryon Houlgrave, Associated Press
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8. Nick Wass, Associated Press
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10. Nick Wass, Associated Press
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
    Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis after Michigan's 28-21 loss at Penn State.

    Harbaugh vs. officiating 

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has questioned officiating before, but turned his response to a question about the final fourth-down play into a not-so-subtle point about the officiating. He may have drifted that direction wanting to take the attention off receiver Ronnie Bell after he dropped the touchdown pass by pointing out what he thought were discrepancies. Michigan was penalized eight times for 48 yards and had six penalties in the first half. Penn State was flagged five times for 58 yards.

    “It will be interesting to compare some of the different scenarios in the game in terms of the calls,” Harbaugh said.

    He questioned a holding on cornerback Lavert Hill that led to a touchdown and suggested contact on Bell on the last play should have been called.

    There had been a call on center Cesar Ruiz for ineligible receiver downfield, and Harbaugh referenced a play when a Penn State lineman broke up Brad Hawkins attempt at an interception.

    “Some of our receivers were getting tackled there last couple plays of that drive,” he said. “Be interesting to see the lineman downfield, the one they called on us that took off a touchdown compared to the one — especially the one that stands out in my mind was (defensive back Brad) Hawkins going for an interception and the guard knocking it away. There’s a few."

    Harbaugh also referenced an offensive pass interference on Michigan’s Nico Collins that negated a big pass play and that the officials missed one on Penn State’s first score.

    “OPI (offensive pass interference) they called on us versus the OPI I thought should have been called on them their first touchdown,” he said. “As far as the calls, the officiating goes, it would be interesting to compare some of those.”

    O-line gets offensive

    This was easily the best overall performance by the Michigan offensive line. Quarterback Shea Patterson had plenty of time to throw and the run game, especially in the second half, had room. Michigan rushed for 141 yards, including freshman Zach Charbonnet’s 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Nittany Lions’ fourth-ranked defense.

    “I think we played one of our best games the entire season as a whole,” Ruiz said. “We studied our film. We knew the blitzes, we studied the blitzes. We studied each and every defensive lineman, linebackers, and we were able to get the one up on a lot of things. Protection was phenomenal today. Run game, we were moving people off the ball.”

    But can the line maintain? It’s only getting tougher these next five games starting with Saturday night's home contest against Notre Dame.

    Kicking roulette

    Two kickers are better than one. That’s been the mantra this season as the Wolverines have used a rotation of Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin that seems to make sense only to the coaches. Michigan has missed its last four attempts, including a puzzling 58-yard attempt with 51 seconds left in the first half.

    Nordin, who is 0-for-3 this season, has the stronger leg of the two, but two of his misses have come from 55 and 58 yards, hardly gimmes for any kicker. But Nordin, according to Harbaugh, was “working through something physical” and was not available, so Moody got the call. His attempt was short.

    “I thought we could make it,” Harbaugh said. “It was right at that line where we could make it and it’s a long field goal, but it was that or go for it on fourth down. Jake made a heck of a kick, just came up a yard or two short.”

    Costly mistake

    With Michigan gaining momentum late in the second half, the defense made a mistake. Penn State's speedy receiver KJ Hamler went 53 yards for a touchdown on a pass from Sean Clifford and safety Josh Metellus never had a chance. Why the blown coverage that gave Penn State a two-touchdown lead with 13:14 left in the game? Harbaugh said the Wolverines didn’t have the right defense in. The players, he said, didn’t get the call from the sideline. “So we didn’t have a post safety,” Harbaugh said. It’s fine to question the officiating, but that’s just as egregious.

    Hands, hands, hands

    Speaking of egregious, the dropped passes, particularly in the first half, were punishing. We’re not talking about the Bell drop in the end zone, which has been discussed plenty — and we’re all pretty sure no one could possibly feel as awful about that than he does — but three drops by Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins and a late first-half drop by Bell. During an 11-play drive after Penn State scored the game’s first touchdown, Peoples-Jones and Collins each had a drop.

    There wasn’t one receiving touchdown at Penn State, and Collins finished with six catches for 89 yards, while Bell had four for 71 yards and Peoples-Jones had five for 46 yards. Receivers aren’t going to catch everything, but an offense on the road can’t afford that many.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE