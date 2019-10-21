CLOSE

Michigan co-captain Carlo Kemp defends teammate Ronnie Bell and discusses the nastiness that sometimes comes to the surface after a loss. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — In the aftermath of a difficult loss at Penn State, Michigan players vented and defended a teammate when asked their opinion of some of the nastiness that can brew among some fans who take to social media or message boards or email or radio to express their pointed displeasure.

In Michigan’s 28-21 loss at Penn State last Saturday, receiver Ronnie Bell dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone that would have tied the game (with the extra-point kick) with 2:01 left. It wasn’t a game-ending play — the defense failed to prevent the Nittany Lions from converting on 3rd and 3 on the next drive — but it enraged some.

Bell’s father, Aaron, shared on Facebook an email from someone saying he was a 2019 Michigan graduate who wrote that Ronnie Bell “should quit the team already … please do us all a favor and never play football again.”

In the Penn State game Bell had five catches for 82 yards, but was on the sideline crestfallen after dropping the pass as his teammates offered emotional support. He leads the team this season with 443 yards on 25 receptions. Bell had been a basketball commitment when he committed to play football at Michigan.

“We would take as many Ronnie Bells as we could possibly get on this team,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “How far he’s come, what he does for our team, the way he played in the game, he was one of our top performers, and he is, consistently game in and game out. Tough as nails. Mentally as tough as anybody we’ve got, physically the same.”

Defensive end Kwity Paye said Monday that the players learn to shut out the outside noise and listen only to their teammates and coaches.

“The people in this building are the only voices that matter,” Paye said. “ I could see it for myself, when I had first committed here, you guys all on social media and stuff, it wasn’t really a warm welcome, I would say. A lot of people said, ‘Who is this three-star bum from Rhode Island?’ My own fans. For me coming in, I was like, ‘All right, well, it’s kinda hard.’ I was put in the team’s group chats and immediately I felt like a family. The team consoled me, and it was like, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about the fans and stuff like that, we’re the ones that matter to you.’

“From that point on, I felt like I just took the team’s voice and I made it my own. For Ronnie, too, when Ronnie first came in here, nobody knew who Ronnie was until he started balling. Ups and downs fans love you, fans hate you, so for us, we just try and block all the noise. The people in the building are the only voices that we listen to. ..."

Defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, a co-captain, doesn’t have social media, but he knows how vicious the criticism can get.

“It’s just terrible what can go on on there and you know, it’s really said to see stuff like that,” Kemp said. “And especially for Ronnie, because you talk about a guy that’s a team guy, wears his emotions in his play and he goes out there and he’s working to get as hard as he can to get open on the last offensive play of the game and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. Everyone is going to look at that play and be like, ‘Ronnie!’. That’s not how the game works. Look at the season, look at the game, he’s out there and he’s blocking for his teammates, he’s helping people get open, he’s the guy that gets us going. He’s coming to the defense and he’s getting us motivated, and it’s not even if he’s saying something. It’s him high-fiving us, he’s like, ‘We got you, we’re good,’ and we’re like, ‘We got you, too.’"

Harbaugh’s point to his team is just to ignore.

“What was the youngster’s name? The guy who wrote the email,” Harbaugh said. “I’m sure (the fan) got drunk as heck Saturday night, was probably talking to his friend, took to email and wrote a bunch of stuff I’m sure the next day he was like, ‘Why the heck did I do that? I’m an idiot.”

Kemp said Bell will have no problem rebounding when Michigan plays Notre Dame Saturday night.

“It’s tough to see any of your teammates like that,” Kemp said of Bell’s emotional response on the sideline. “You always want everybody to be happy. You want that celebration. When you are so emotionally involved in everything in the game and you take everything in the week leading up to it, stuff like that happens, and you just don’t want to see a guy that’s down. You don’t want him to feel like the whole game was on him when there were 60 plays on defense and 100 plays on offense. There’s a lot that goes into a football game. I know how Ronnie’s going to respond.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5.
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6. Bryon Houlgrave, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7.
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8.
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9.
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13.
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE