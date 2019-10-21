Michigan defensive back J'Marick Woods is transferring, he announced Monday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — A second Michigan player has entered the NCAA transfer portal within the past week.

Safety J’Marick Woods announced Monday on Twitter that he will be moving on. Last week, redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad announced he plans to transfer.

“I will graduate this December as a Graduate Transfer,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I will also have 2 years of eligibility left to play. Thank you Michigan, for everything. #NextChapter”

Woods was expected to have more of a role this season with the departure of Tyree Kinnel, but freshman Dax Hill has emerged and Brad Hawkins has earned more playing time. Woods played in four games this season and had four tackles.

Muhammad decided to move on after playing in two games this season.

