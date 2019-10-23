Michigan has a night game against Notre Dame this Saturday. In the past, any time the Irish have come to Ann Arbor for an under-the-lights experience, the recruiting payoff has been good for the Wolverines.

There are two major visitors in the 2020 class.

Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry already has taken an official visit to Michigan (June 21) and returns for a visit on his own dime. (Photo: Twitter: @a_gentry75)

Tight end Theo Johnson from Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names returns to campus for an official visit. By now, his story should be well known with those who follow recruiting. Michigan long has been in a top group that has seen slight rotations, but the consistent schools have been the Wolverines, Penn State, Iowa and Georgia, who now sit, essentially, as the final four.

He took an unofficial with Michigan earlier in the fall and had been to campus several times before that. On the field, he is an athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect with 4.63 speed. He just was at Happy Valley last weekend for the Penn State-Michigan game. He expects to make a decision by the end of the fall.

Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry already has taken an official visit to Michigan (June 21) and returns for a visit on his own dime. Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner visited his school during Michigan’s bye week and watched his game. BYU is considered the leader going into this visit.

Several class of 2021 prospects will visit.

Elkhart (Ind.) Central defensive end Rodney McGraw was offered by Michigan on an earlier visit in the fall, and returns again. The Wolverines lead on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for this athletic 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge player. Penn State, Indiana, Purdue and others have offered.

It will be a battle between Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State for offensive tackle Landon Tengwall (6-6, 300 pounds). The four-star Olney (Md.) Good Counsel junior and nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle, named those three schools as part of his narrowed list. He was also at Penn State’s White Out last weekend.

Lake Zurich (Ill.) linebacker Bryan Sanborn is a four-star recruit and younger brother of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn. Michigan has not offered yet, but one could come this weekend. Nebraska. Iowa, Minnesota and Vanderbilt have offered in addition to the Badgers.

UM commit added to All-American Bowl

Michigan commit A.J. Henning, a senior receiver/running back from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, will play in January’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Formerly the Army All-American Bowl, Michigan has had many recruits play in the game since its inception in 2000.

Henning has had a fantastic year for his undefeated East team.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.