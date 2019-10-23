2020 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6-foot, 200 pounds, four stars.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
    Michigan has a night game against Notre Dame this Saturday. In the past, any time the Irish have come to Ann Arbor for an under-the-lights experience, the recruiting payoff has been good for the Wolverines.

    There are two major visitors in the 2020 class.

    Tight end Theo Johnson from Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names returns to campus for an official visit. By now, his story should be well known with those who follow recruiting. Michigan long has been in a top group that has seen slight rotations, but the consistent schools have been the Wolverines, Penn State, Iowa and Georgia, who now sit, essentially, as the final four.

    He took an unofficial with Michigan earlier in the fall and had been to campus several times before that. On the field, he is an athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect with 4.63 speed. He just was at Happy Valley last weekend for the Penn State-Michigan game. He expects to make a decision by the end of the fall.

    Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry already has taken an official visit to Michigan (June 21) and returns for a visit on his own dime. Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner visited his school during Michigan’s bye week and watched his game. BYU is considered the leader going into this visit.

    Several class of 2021 prospects will visit.

    Elkhart (Ind.) Central defensive end Rodney McGraw was offered by Michigan on an earlier visit in the fall, and returns again. The Wolverines lead on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for this athletic 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge player. Penn State, Indiana, Purdue and others have offered.

    It will be a battle between Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State for offensive tackle Landon Tengwall (6-6, 300 pounds). The four-star Olney (Md.) Good Counsel junior and nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle, named those three schools as part of his narrowed list. He was also at Penn State’s White Out last weekend.

    Lake Zurich (Ill.) linebacker Bryan Sanborn is a four-star recruit and younger brother of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn. Michigan has not offered yet, but one could come this weekend. Nebraska. Iowa, Minnesota and Vanderbilt have offered in addition to the Badgers.

    UM commit added to All-American Bowl

    Michigan commit A.J. Henning, a senior receiver/running back from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, will play in January’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

    Formerly the Army All-American Bowl, Michigan has had many recruits play in the game since its inception in 2000.

    Henning has had a fantastic year for his undefeated East team.

    More information

    Theo Johnson profile

    Andrew Gentry profile

    Landon Tengwall profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

