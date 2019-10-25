Rain is expected for Saturday's Michigan-Notre Dame game. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

There appears to be one certainty for the Michigan-Notre Dame game Saturday night at Michigan Stadium — rain. And a lot of it.

Several weather forecasting sites project wet and windy conditions for the game that is set to kick off at 7:44 p.m. and throughout the evening. According to Weather.com, the rain chance increases from 25 percent at 1 p.m. to 60 percent an hour later. By kickoff, there is a 100 percent chance of rain into the early morning hours.

Rainfall amounts could fall between one and two inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (National Weather Service), Weather.com and Weather Underground. Winds are expected to range from 14 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph, and the temperature will be about 50 degrees.

More: Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Stop crying, Wolverines and Spartans have stuff to play for

More: View from the other side: Notre Dame at Michigan

More: Detroit News predictions: Notre Dame at Michigan

Michigan has a meteorologist on-site for home games and also a lightning tracker. If there’s a lightning strike within a 10-mile radius of the stadium, the game is delayed 30 minutes from the time of the last strike.

This forecast puts a damper not only on the Michigan-Notre Dame game, the last time the two teams will meet for the foreseeable future, but parking and tailgating and so many of the surrounding activities.

There are a number of large parking locations around the stadium, and one of them, the University of Michigan golf course, shared Friday morning on Twitter that it’s still scheduled to open — weather-permitting — at noon, but that could change. A decision will be made by 9 a.m. based on the weather forecast whether it will, in fact, open.

For Michigan fans, this might feel like a bit of déjà vu. The Michigan-Michigan State game was played under the lights at Michigan Stadium for the first time Oct. 7, 2017, and the second half feature monsoon-like conditions in the Wolverines’ 14-10 loss.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis