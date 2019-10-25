Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan football's two-game series with UCLA that was to be played in 2022 and 2023 has been cancelled in order for the Wolverinens to have a seven home-game schedule.

The series with UCLA was terminated on June 13, according to a release Friday from Michigan.

Michigan will now face Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2022, replacing the UCLA game, which will be the team's fourth meeting.

Instead of traveling to UCLA in 2023, the Wolverines will face East Carolina at home on Sept. 3, 2023. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

UM's 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Colorado State

Sept. 10: Hawaii

Sept. 24: Maryland

Oct. 1: at Iowa

Oct. 8: Penn State

Oct. 15: Nebraska

Oct. 22: at Michigan State

Oct. 29: Illinois

Nov. 12: Indiana

Nov. 19: at Rutgers

Nov. 26: at Ohio State

UM's 2023 schedule

Sept. 2: East Carolina

Sept. 16: Bowling Green

Sept. 23: at Minnesota

Oct. 7: Michigan State

Oct. 14: at Nebraska

Oct. 21: Purdue

Oct. 28: at Maryland

Nov. 4: at Penn State

Nov. 11: Rutgers

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Nov. 25: Ohio State

►Note: One opponent will be added in 2023 on Sept. 9 or Sept. 30.