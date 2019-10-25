Ann Arbor — Michigan football's two-game series with UCLA that was to be played in 2022 and 2023 has been cancelled in order for the Wolverinens to have a seven home-game schedule.
The series with UCLA was terminated on June 13, according to a release Friday from Michigan.
Michigan will now face Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2022, replacing the UCLA game, which will be the team's fourth meeting.
Instead of traveling to UCLA in 2023, the Wolverines will face East Carolina at home on Sept. 3, 2023. This will be the first meeting between the schools.
UM's 2022 schedule
Sept. 3: Colorado State
Sept. 10: Hawaii
Sept. 24: Maryland
Oct. 1: at Iowa
Oct. 8: Penn State
Oct. 15: Nebraska
Oct. 22: at Michigan State
Oct. 29: Illinois
Nov. 12: Indiana
Nov. 19: at Rutgers
Nov. 26: at Ohio State
UM's 2023 schedule
Sept. 2: East Carolina
Sept. 16: Bowling Green
Sept. 23: at Minnesota
Oct. 7: Michigan State
Oct. 14: at Nebraska
Oct. 21: Purdue
Oct. 28: at Maryland
Nov. 4: at Penn State
Nov. 11: Rutgers
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: Ohio State
►Note: One opponent will be added in 2023 on Sept. 9 or Sept. 30.
