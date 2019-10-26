Game summary

Michigan dominated Notre Dame in every aspect of a 45-14 home win over the Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

Final leaders

Passing

UM - Shea Patterson: 6/12, 100 yds., 2 TD

ND - Ian Book: 8/25, 73 yds., TD

Rushing

UM - Hassan Haskins: 20 atts., 149 yds.

UM - Zach Charbonnet: 15 atts., 74 yds., 2 TD

ND - Jahmir Smith: 5 atts., 15 yds.

Receiving

UM - Mike Sainristil: 3 recs., 73 yds., TD

ND - Chase Claypool: 2 recs., 42 yds.

Michigan kills rest of clock

Michigan starts at the 25.

Christian Turner runs for 9 yards on first down and 13 yards on second down.

Turner goes for a gain of 6 on the next play and 3 yards on second down.

Victory formation.

FINAL: Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame answers with touchdown

Phil Jurkovec completes a 28-yard throw to Javon McKinley on first down, which is extended by a roughing the passer penalty.

Notre Dame scores on the next play, a 14-yard completion to McKinley.

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14 (3:45 4th)

Michigan makes it a 38-point game

Dylan McCaffrey is in at quarterback for Michigan.

Tru Wilson runs for 7 yards on first down. Giles Jackson hauls in an 8-yard throw from McCaffrey on the next play, giving the Wolverines a first down at the 30.

Wilson runs for 4 yards on the next play. Now it's Mike Sainristil getting in on the fun, hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 7 (4:23 4th)

Notre Dame fumbles in own territory

Jake Moody's kickoff is taken for a touchback.

Jahmir Smith goes for a gain of 5 on first down and moves the chains with a gain of 7 on second down.

Phil Jurkovec runs for 9 yards on the next play. Avery Davis gains 3 yards on second down.

Jurkovec's throw over the middle is dropped. He's strip-sacked on the next play, a fumble that's eventually recovered by Michigan's Daxton Hill.

Michigan 38, Notre Dame 7 (6:18 4th)

Michigan takes 38-7 lead against Notre Dame

Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a pass from Shea Patterson on first down for a gain of 20.

Tru Wilson makes a defender miss and gets all the way to the end zone on a 27-yard touchdown run.

Michigan 38, Notre Dame 7 (8:46 4th)

Backup Notre Dame quarterback having rougher night than starter Book

Notre Dame takes over at the 25.

Phil Jurkovec is in the game at quarterback for Notre Dame. Jurkovec is sacked for a loss of 12 yards on first down and loses a yard on second down. A holding penalty on the next play backs Notre Dame up even more. Jurkovec rushes for 8 yards on the replayed down.

Donovan Peoples-Jones goes out of bounds at the Notre Dame 47 on the return.

Michigan 31, Notre Dame 7 (9:13 4th)

Michigan jumps out to largest lead of game

Hassan Haskins rushes for 4 yards on first down. He gets 10 yards on second down, giving Michigan a new set of downs at midfield.

Shea Patterson's throw to Mike Sainristil is caught for a 34-yard gain. Patterson connects with Collins for 16 yards and a Michigan touchdown.

Michigan 31, Notre Dame 7 (11:29 4th)

Notre Dame can't catch a break offensively

Jahmir Smith is dropped for a loss of 1 on first down. He catches a pass from Ian Book on second down for 6 yards. Book rolls out and throws to Javon McKinley, an incompletion, on third down.

Timeout #2 Michigan (13:30 4th)

Jay Bramlett's punt is downed at the 36.

Michigan 24, Notre Dame 7 (13:18 4th)

Michigan boots it away quickly to end third

Zach Charbonnet rushes for a gain of 1 on first down.

Timeout #1 Michigan (0:38 3rd)

Charbonnet gets another yard on second down.

END 3RD: Michigan 24, Notre Dame 7

Patterson's throw intended for Nico Collins is batted away. Will Hart's punt goes for a touchback.

Michigan 24, Notre Dame 17 (14:47 4th)

Notre Dame can't respond to Michigan touchdown

Notre Dame gets it back at the 25.

Ian Book's throw on first down to Chase Claypool falls incomplete. He's forced to throw into the bench on second down with the pocket collapsing around him. A false start makes it third-and-15. Another false start.

Jay Bramlett's punt is downed at the 41.

Michigan 24, Notre Dame 7 (1:22 3rd)

Michigan extends lead against Notre Dame to 24-7

Michigan takes over at the 25.

Shea Patterson targets Nico Collins over the middle on first down. It's originally ruled a completion, but after review, the 13-yard gain is called back.

Hassan Haskins finds a hole up the middle, throws a vicious stiff-arm, and gets all the way to Notre Dame's 26-yard-line with a gain of 49.

Patterson looks for Collins in the end zone on the next play, drawing a pass interference flag. It'll be first-and-10 from the 11.

Patterson loses 3 yards on first down. He gives to Haskins for a gain of 2 on second down. Patterson can't connect with Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone on third down, drawing another pass interference flag. It's first-and-goal at the 2.

Patterson is dropped for a loss of 6 first down. Patterson goes back to Peoples-Jones in the end zone on second down, this time successfully. It's a three-score game once again.

Michigan 24, Notre Dame 7 (2:37 3rd)

Notre Dame gets on board in third quarter

Ian Book tries to find the left-side edge but is stopped for no gain. He throws near the right sideline on second down, a pass that's broken up by Lavert Hill.

Khaleke Hudson is flagged for pass interference on a throw that's intercepted by Brad Hawkins, giving Notre Dame a first down at the 42. Probably should not have been a penalty.

Jafar Armstrong runs for a yard on first down and Book gets 9 on second down. Chase Claypool picks up a chunk of 24 yards on a big reception.

Book rushes for a yard on second down then throws a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 7 (5:27 4th)

Another drive with no first downs

Michigan takes over at the 16.

Hassan Haskins rushes for no gain on first down but picks up 6 up the middle on second down. Haskins spins away from a tackler but goes down a yard short of the line to gain on third down.

Will Hart's punt is fair caught at the Notre Dame 43.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (8:17 3rd)

Notre Dame still looking for first first down of half

Ian Book throws incomplete on first down. Tony Jones runs for a gain of 2 yards on second down. Book is driven backward by a gaggle of Wolverine defenders before eventually throwing short of a receiver that was behind the line of scrimmage to begin with.

Jay Bramblett's punt is returned to the 16 by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (10:06 3rd)

Offense coming at a premium early in third quarter

Michigan takes over at the 12.

Shea Patterson gives to Zach Charbonnet for a gain of 3 on first down. Shea Patterson is sacked for a loss of 7 on second down and he overthrows Ronnie Bell on third down.

Will Hart's punt is downed at the 41.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame (11:09 2nd)

Michigan's defense keeping Notre Dame in check early in second half

Ian Book is sacked for a loss of 2 on first down. His second-down throw to Tommy Tremble is dropped, and he can't fit in a throw to Chase Claypool in double coverage on third down. Lavert Hill made a nice play to break that one up.

Jay Bramblett's punt is downed at the 12.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (12:38 3rd)

Michigan goes three-and-out on opening drive of half

Michigan will start with the ball at the 25.

Hassan Haskins spins his way to the 27 for a gain of 2 on first down. He's stopped for a 1-yard gain on second down. Mike Sainristil drops a perfect throw over the middle on third down to end the drive.

Will Hart's punt is downed at the Notre Dame 32.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (13:35 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

UM - Shea Patterson: 2/4, 22 yds.

ND - Ian Book: 4/13, 32 yds.

Rushing

UM - Hassan Haskins: 11 atts., 73 yds.

UM - Zach Charbonnet: 12 atts., 69 yds., 2 TD

ND - Tony Jones: 8 atts., 14 yds.

Receiving

UM - Mike Sainristil: 1 rec., 13 yds.

ND - Chase Claypool: 1 rec., 18 yds.

Michigan keeps three-score lead intact before half

Ian Book runs for 5 yards on first down. His throw to Chase Claypool on second down falls incomplete.

Timeout #1 Notre Dame (0:39 2nd)

Book's third-down throw falls incomplete. Jay Bramblett's punt is downed at the Notre Dame 46.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (0:22 2nd)

Shea Patterson scrambles and throws a completed pass to Ronnie Bell near the sideline for a gain of 9. Chants of "RON-NIE! RON-NIE!" fill Michigan Stadium, a nice gesture after Bell's fourth-down drop that would have tied the game in last week's loss at Penn State. Wilson is dropped for a loss of 3 on second down.

Patterson fumbles to end the half.

END 2ND: Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0

Michigan punts it away late in half

Michigan takes over at the 36.

Zach Charbonnet runs for no gain on first down and 4 yards on second down. Tru Wilson moves the chains with a 9-yard run on third down.

Wilson gets it again on the next play, a gain of 1. Charbonnet rushes for 4 yards on second down. Patterson Shea Patterson gets 3 more on third down.

Will Hart's punt is fair caught at the Notre Dame 12.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (1:07 2nd)

Another three-and-out for Notre Dame's offense

Ian Book completes a 5-yard pass to Tony Jones on first down. Jones runs for a gain of 2 on second down. Chase Claypool goes up and over Vincent Gray for a big gain that's erased by offsetting penalties. They'll replay third-and-3, a 1-yard loss by Jones. Notre Dame goes for it on fourth down, where Book can't complete a throw.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (4:33 2nd)

Patterson sacked to end drive

Michigan takes over at the 12.

Hassan Haskins goes for no gain on first down. Shea Patterson scrambles and takes off for a 7-yard scamper on second down. Patterson is hit as he throws on third down, forcing his throw to go behind him and bounce out of bounds for a loss of 13. That could have been a pretty jarring change in momentum.

Will Hart's punt goes out of bounds at the Michigan 42.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (6:20 2nd)

Michigan defense forces another three-and-out

Jafar Armstrong's 12-yard kickoff return gives Notre Dame starting field position at the 23.

Jahmir Smith runs for a gain of 4 on first down and is stopped for no gain on second down. Ian Book is dropped at the line of scrimmage on third down to end the drive.

Jay Bramblett's punt is downed at the Michigan 12.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (7:58 2nd)

Michigan takes commanding 17-0 lead in second quarter

Hassan Haskins gashes Notre Dame for a gain of 20 yards on first down.

Haskins is then stopped for no gain. Shea Patterson drops back to throw on second, but ultimately gets 3 yards with his feet on Michigan's 18th consecutive running play. Patterson scrambles and throws on the run to Mike Sainristil, a 13-yard completion that'll give the Wolverines a new set of downs at the Notre Dame 24.

Patterson fakes the give on first down, finds the left-side edge and gets all the way to the 2-yard-line for a gain of 22.

Charbonnet gets a yard on first down and scores on second down.

Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0 (9:52 2nd)

Michigan defense having its way with Book, Notre Dame offense

Notre Dame takes over at the 25.

Tony Jones rushes for 2 yards on first down. Ian Book is backed way up by Michigan's pass rushers on second down and is forced to throw his pass away. Aidan Hutchinson swats Book's pass at the line on third down.

Jay Bramblett's punt is fielded by Donovan Peoples-Jones and returned 16 yards to the Michigan 40.

Michigan 10, Notre Dame 0 (12:57 2nd)

Michigan runs out to 10-0 lead against Notre Dame

Hassan Haskins bangs ahead for a pickup of 8 yards on first down and gets 2 more on second down to move the chains.

Haskins gets another run up the middle on the next play, breaking free for a 25-yard pickup that'll give Michigan a first down at the Notre Dame 22. That's the second run of 25 yards or more for Michigan already.

Haskins runs to his right, cuts up and fights forward for a gain of 3 yards.

END 1ST: Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0

Haskins is having his way with the Notre Dame defense, opening the second quarter with a 7-yard run that'll give Michigan another first down at the 12.

Shea Patterson then pulls it from Haskins and gets out of bounds at the 7. Zach Charbonnet finishes the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Eight plays, all runs, 59 yards. It's a two-score game.

Michigan 10, Notre Dame 0 (13:51 2nd)

Michigan defense showing aggression early

Notre Dame takes over at the 20 after a kickoff return by Jafar Armstrong.

Tony Jones goes for 3 yards on first down and 2 on second down. Ian Book keeps the drive alive for Notre Dame with a 5-yard completion to Tommy Tremble.

Armstrong can't get to the edge and is dropped by the tandem of Khaleke Hudson and Brad Hawkins for no gain. Braden Lenzy runs for a yard on second down. Book's third-down throw to Chase Claypool is short of the mark.

Jay Bramblett's punt is shanked, returned 3 yards by Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Michigan 44.

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0 (2:15 1st)

Michigan overcomes early bump in road, leaves first drive with points, lead

Hassan Haskins gets 3 apiece yards on first- and second-down carries. Shea Patterson's throw to Sean McKeon isn't able to find a window and falls incomplete.

Will Hart's punt is blocked, the ball flies about 35 yards downfield, is touched by a Notre Dame defender, and is eventually recovered by Daxton Hill at the 33. First down, Michigan.

Patterson throws too high for Ronnie Bell on first down. Zach Charbonnet runs for a gain of 3 on second down. Notre Dame is then called for a 15-yard pass interference penalty on the next play, a throw to Nico Collins in double coverage, resulting in a first down at the Notre Dame 49.

Charbonnet rushes for 8 yards on first down and then moves the chains with a 2-yard pickup on second down.

Charbonnet gets it again on first-and-10 from the 39, flashes some speed, gets all the way to Notre Dame's 4-yard-line to set up first-and-goal.

Charbonnet gets 2 yards on first down, which are then lost by a Patterson fumble (and subsequent Patterson recovery), and then gained back by a 2-yard run by Charbonnet on third down.

Jake Moody kicks a 21-yard field goal.

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0 (5:25 1st)

Michigan defense overcomes drive-extending penalty, gets stop on opening drive

Notre Dame has won the toss and elects to receive. It'll start at the 21.

Tony Jones takes it up the middle for a gain of 5 on first down. Michigan gets some pressure on Ian Book on second down, forcing his throw way over the head of Chase Claypool and bringing up third-and-5. The Irish convert, with Book hitting Claypool's back shoulder perfectly for an 18-yard connection that'll give Notre Dame a first down at its 44. Great throw and an even better catch.

Jones loses a yard on first down and gets 2 on second down. Book again looks for Claypool on third down, but this time it's on a shallow crossing route that's blown up by freshman safety Daxton Hill.

Cam McGrone is then penalized for roughing the punter. It'll be an automatic first down for Notre Dame at the Michigan 40.

Notre Dame's next snap is botched, and Book falls on it for a loss of 4. Then the Irish take a false start penalty. Book's second-down throw to Jones is caught for a gain of 4. Book throws over the head of Braden Lenzy on third down.

Jay Bramblett's punt is downed at the 7.

Michigan 0, Notre Dame 0 (11:03 1st)

Pregame

Michigan is back under the lights for the second time in as many weeks, playing host to No. 8 Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium. Follow along here for live updates from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

NOTRE DAME AT MICHIGAN

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: ABC/950 AM

Records: No. 8 Notre Dame is 5-1; No. 19 Michigan is 5-2

Line: Notre Dame by 1