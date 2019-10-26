Jim Harbaugh (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Michigan’s game Saturday night against Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium will be the last until the programs meet again in 2033.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week there had been conversations to continue the series and they have come to fruition. The programs announced Saturday the addition of a home-and-home series in 2033 and 2034.

The Wolverines and Irish will play Sept. 3, 2033, at Michigan Stadium and then at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 2, 2034.

Michigan is 24-18-1 all-time against Notre Dame. The Wolverines are 14-7 at Michigan Stadium, and have a 9-11-1 record at Notre Dame Stadium. The Wolverines defeated the Irish, 23-0 in Toledo during the 1902 season.