Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7.
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9.
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14.


    Ann Arbor — It wasn’t exactly 303 yards and a cloud of dust. It was more like 303 yards and sprays of rain, but you get the point.

    This was speed-in-space as dialed up in the lousy weather conditions — the heavy rain and high winds — and it was incredibly effective for Michigan as the Wolverines moved to 6-2 with a 45-14 victory over rival Notre Dame. It is the last meeting between the teams until 2033, and it was quite a send-off.

    Even when Josh Gattis took over as offensive coordinator this season, while the expectation was this high-rolling offense with quarterback Shea Patterson flinging passes to the several noted talented receivers, it was never going to leave the run game in the dust. In fact, it would always be the starting point, the coaches said.

    But a humming offense needs a notable offensive line, and in the last two games against top-10 opponents — at least since the second half of the Penn State loss — the linemen have said they’ve found a groove.

    In those awful weather conditions against Notre Dame, Michigan’s game plan from the start was to run. And run some more.

    “We said in the locker room we knew what kind of game it was going to be,” said center Cesar Ruiz, who noted after the Penn State loss that was the best the offensive line had played all season. “We knew we were going to be grounding and pounding a lot. It’s the game we’ve been waiting for. We love running the ball. We knew today was going to be the day we were able to showcase it.”

    Michigan has gone with a multiple-back approach that has really come down to two backs in recent weeks: Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, the linebacker-turned-running back.

    Haskins made his first career start at running back against the Irish and had 149 yards on 20 carries, while Charbonnet rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Charbonnet leads the team with nine touchdowns this season. Tru Wilson had six carries for 45 yards and had a 27-yard touchdown run.

    Quarterback Shea Patterson said the rain and wind made it tough to throw and hang onto the ball. He credited the offensive line for allowing the offense to flow. Michigan had 437 yards of total offense, while Notre Dame mustered 180. Patterson was 6-of-12 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

    “They set the tone,” Patterson said of the offensive line. “Really, from the first play of the game. Just really proud of them, the way they played all night, opened up the run game, gave these guys the ability to make plays when they needed to.”

    The Wolverines said something began to click with the offense in the second half of the Penn State game when they fought back and nearly tied the game. Still, the offensive players seemed to have developed some resolve and belief in themselves.

    Trailing 21-7 heading into the third quarter, Michigan relied on the run and had 12 rushing plays for 59 yards. Charbonnet scored at the end of the quarter on a 12-yard run to pull within a touchdown.

    There are no moral victories, of course, but the players said what they found in the offense in that second half carried over to the win over Notre Dame.

    “I think the second half of the Penn State game, I think we kinda found our stride,” Patterson said. “I think we realized after that game going into this week from Monday’s practice that we’ve got to come out that way from start to finish. We can’t come out flat and expect to make a heroic comeback at the end. Gotta help out our defense. Our defense played lights out tonight. We executed all night offensively, and the results spoke for themselves.”

    Michigan travels to Maryland this weekend. The Terps (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) have lost three straight, including a 52-10 loss to unbeaten Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers ran all over Maryland with 321 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

    Ruiz and the offensive linemen have heard their share of negative commentary the last several years. With the final four regular-season games ahead, they feel like they’ve stepped up their game.

    “We were able to show people we can still move people, we can still open holes, we can still pass protect,” Ruiz said. “What everybody is saying, offensive line this, offensive line that, we cancel out a lot of noise. We just work harder and harder every week, and as you can see it’s showing.

    “Our past two games have been amazing. We’ve been playing great as an offensive line, especially (Saturday), and I’m just really proud of us and everything we’re doing. We’re not settling for anything. We’ll all come in (Sunday) as an O-line, Monday we’re going to watch film again, and then we’re going to get ready to keep improving and attack it every single week.”

    Michigan at Maryland

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

    TV/radio: ABC/950

    Records: No. 14 Michigan 6-2, 3-2 Big Ten; Maryland 3-5, 1-4

    Line: Michigan by 18½

