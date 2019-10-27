CLOSE

Angelique Chengelis and Bob Wojnowski discuss Michigan's triumph over Notre Dame. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis after Michigan's 45-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Cult hero

Somewhere, backup offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis is still manhandling a Notre Dame defensive player downfield and then out of bounds in what is now know as his “Time for him to go home, coach” moment from "The Blind Side" movie. Spanellis didn’t let up on the block in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and he has been enjoying his social media spotlight in the aftermath of the play.

Even Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson praised the seemingly unending block on Twitter saying, “Beyond proud. That play that they just showed with 72 driving the ND player out of bounds is (what) we are looking for.” Spanellis gave that a retweet with some humorous commentary: “Garbage time MVP, low-key.” The reality is, that moment represented the offensive line play as a whole the entire game – unrelenting and exerting its collective will, a quality the group said it found a week earlier at Penn State.

Devin Bush redux

OK, so maybe redshirt freshman Cam McGrone hasn’t made you forget about Devin Bush, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season now playing for the Steelers. But McGrone has had a breakout season since moving into the starting role after the Wisconsin game when Josh Ross was injured. McGrone has similar speed and definitely similar bravado to Bush. He had 12 tackles in the win over Notre Dame and seemed to be everywhere a play needed to be made.

McGrone said the defense added to its swagger before the start of the game when Notre Dame won the toss. “The defense saw it as disrespect that they took the ball first and thinking they could make something happen,” he said. “From the start, we had show them we’re out here to play and that they can’t get anything on us.”

Leave Superman behind

Linebacker-turned-running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries, including a long of 49 yards and averaged 7.4 yards a carry. But he had that cool running back moment, leaping tall buildings in a single bound, when he jumped over a Notre Dame player to gain a few more yards. He showed off his athleticism but did land a bit awkwardly on the wet field, so probably not his best decision. Still, his teammates loved it.

“I saw him playing basketball before, so he has some bounce,” said center Cesar Ruiz, who said he saw the play from the corner of his eye while blocking. “If we had a dunk contest, he’d win.”

Haskins led the run game for Michigan with 149 yards but didn’t score. Zach Charbonnet had two touchdowns and Tru Wilson another.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh respects the fight and resilience his team has had this season. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Feeling confident

Safety Josh Metellus, even after the debacle at Wisconsin, seemed at ease and said he knew what the defense was still capable of doing this season. There was the loss at Penn State, but the defense had a strong second-half – minus the big play from K.J. Hamler. And then the defense gave Notre Dame all sorts of fits and angst.

“If we execute at the right time, and everybody is locked in, doing their job, we can shut anybody out in the country,” Metellus said. “We start slow, once we pick it up, it’s hard to stop us. Once we started fast in that first quarter and we didn’t give up any first-quarter points, I knew the defense was going to be able to hold on the rest of the game.”

But he also hit on a key point – this defense can’t start slow and can’t let up. “We were keeping a calm head, not getting too hyped,” he said. “Not trying to be Superman and everybody trying to make the play. Everybody was doing their job, and that’s when I feel we were executing at our best.”

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal during a run for extra yards in the third quarter of a 45-14 win for the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, October 26, 2019. Haskins had 149 rushing yards for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter of a game between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 26, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown catch ahead of Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
This interception by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins on a pass intended for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called back due to an interference call on linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tries to convince the officials to call a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins after Collins caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec falls to the ground while being chased by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec is piled on by linebacker Josh Uche (6) defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races away from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws a pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, left, celebrates with quarterback Shea Patterson after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tripped up by Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott just outside of the end zone in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is stopped at the goal line by Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet ran for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone celebrates after helping to tackle Notre Dame's quarterback in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow leaps over Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh braves the rain while keeping an eye on his players during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan players make their way out of the tunnel and into the rain for warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans brave the rain while watching warmups before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Arrivederci, Notre Dame

    The programs will meet again, but not until 2033-34, when they will resume with a two-game series. That’s one of the reasons why Michigan’s 45-14 victory Saturday night was memorable. “It’s a feeling I know I’ll remember forever, and I’m sure everybody in that locker room will,” quarterback Shea Patterson said. “I was just so happy to be a part of that.”

    But for the Wolverines, the victory represented so much more. Their remaining goal is to win their final games, and that includes rivalry games against Michigan State and Ohio State – while not overlooking Maryland and especially Indiana on the road. But the Wolverines needed a “signature” win and they got one Saturday.

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
    2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, AP
    3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3. Jay LaPrete, AP
    4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, AP
    6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6. David Banks, AP
    7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8. Nati Harnik, AP
    8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
    10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9. Nati Harnik, AP
    11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, AP
    12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, AP
    13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13. David Banks, AP
    14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14. Andrew Mills, AP
