CLOSE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh respects the fight and resilience his team has had this season. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — Michigan’s defense wanted to make a point from the start.

Notre Dame won the toss and started the game on offense. A roughing the kicker penalty on Michigan allowed the Irish a free first down, but the Irish could do very little.

That was pretty much the case the whole game, as the Wolverines upset the Irish, 45-14, Saturday night at Michigan Stadium. Notre Dame entered the game ranked No. 30 nationally in totally offense, averaging 451 yards and was 13th in scoring, averaging 39.2 points.

Against Michigan, the Irish gained only 180 yards, including 47 yards rushing.

“The defense saw it as disrespect that they took the ball first and trying to make something happen,” said middle linebacker Cam McGrone, who finished with a game-best 12 tackles. “From the start, we had to show them we’re out here to play and that they can’t get anything on us.”

Michigan led 17-0 at halftime and Notre Dame had 52 total yards.

“We wanted to start fast as a defense,” safety Josh Metellus said. “We just pride ourselves on limiting the team to under 17 points — we feel like we can win every game if we do that. Once we got going in the first half, we went by a one-play-at-a-time mentality. Win every play and at the end of the game we’re going to end up winning.

“That’s what I felt like we was doing. We was keeping a calm head, not getting too hyped. Not trying to be Superman and everybody trying to make the play. Everybody was doing their job, and that’s when I feel we were executing at our best.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called it a “great” defensive performance.

“We’re just so fast,” Harbaugh said. “We’re running so good and the knockback in the defensive line was outstanding. (Defensive coordinator) Don Brown called a great game. He really had it wired. Can’t say enough about that. They were shutting down just about everything that was being thrown at them.”

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal during a run for extra yards in the third quarter of a 45-14 win for the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, October 26, 2019. Haskins had 149 rushing yards for the game.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal during a run for extra yards in the third quarter of a 45-14 win for the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, October 26, 2019. Haskins had 149 rushing yards for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter of a game between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 26, 2019.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter of a game between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 26, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown catch ahead of Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown catch ahead of Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
This interception by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins on a pass intended for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called back due to an interference call on linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left.
This interception by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins on a pass intended for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called back due to an interference call on linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after a touchdown in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tries to convince the officials to call a holding penalty in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tries to convince the officials to call a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins after Collins caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins after Collins caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec falls to the ground while being chased by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec falls to the ground while being chased by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter.
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec is piled on by linebacker Josh Uche (6) defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec is piled on by linebacker Josh Uche (6) defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races away from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races away from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws a pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws a pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, left, celebrates with quarterback Shea Patterson after the game.
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, left, celebrates with quarterback Shea Patterson after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tripped up by Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott just outside of the end zone in the first quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tripped up by Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott just outside of the end zone in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is stopped at the goal line by Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is stopped at the goal line by Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet ran for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone celebrates after helping to tackle Notre Dame's quarterback in the second quarter.
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone celebrates after helping to tackle Notre Dame's quarterback in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow leaps over Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. in the second quarter.
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow leaps over Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh braves the rain while keeping an eye on his players during warmups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh braves the rain while keeping an eye on his players during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan players make their way out of the tunnel and into the rain for warmups.
Michigan players make their way out of the tunnel and into the rain for warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans brave the rain while watching warmups before the game.
Fans brave the rain while watching warmups before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Metellus said they knew the Irish were going to deviate much from what they’ve been doing offensively this season.

    “The type of offense that they run, they’re trying to stick to the same type of script, get the same guys the ball,” Metellus said. “They don’t like going outside the frame in the type of stuff they like to do in their scheme. And we knew coming in they watched teams previously and see what worked against us and tried to hit that. We’ve been practicing all week, all season, pretty much the plays we know that can beat us.

    “We came out and executed, we got after the quarterback. We knew once we hit him a couple times he was going to get jumpy in the pocket and not want to throw the ball downfield, so I feel like our D line did a good job pressuring him.”

    Michigan has been difficult to run against since the loss at Wisconsin when the Badgers rushed for 359 yards. Since then, the Wolverines have held four of five teams under 65 rushing yards. Penn State last week had 101 yards rushing.

    “I knew what this defense is capable of,” Metellus said. “I feel like we capable of shutting anybody out. If we execute at the right time, and everybody is locked in, doing their job, we can shut anybody out in the country. We start slow, once we pick it up, it’s hard to stop us. Once we started fast in that first quarter and we didn’t give up any first-quarter points, I knew the defense was going to be able to hold on the rest of the game.”

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE