Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6. David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10.
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11.
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12.
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13. David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14. Andrew Mills, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor – Maybe Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes in momentum, maybe he doesn’t. When asked, he explained he doesn’t know if there’s a formula and then somehow drew physicist Albert Einstein into the conversation.

    At his weekly news conference Monday, Harbaugh wasn’t interested in connecting dots for anyone wondering if the Wolverines had carryover – in other words, momentum -- from a strong second half in a loss at unbeaten Penn State, into their manhandling of Notre Dame, 45-14, on Saturday night. It was Harbaugh’s second win against a top-10 team in 12 attempts.

    “I don’t know the formula for that one – momentum,” Harbaugh said. “Albert Einstein – I think he had a formula. I don’t have a formula.”

    No. 14 Michigan is 6-2, 3-2 Big Ten, and plays at Maryland (3-5, 1-4) this Saturday.

    Relatively speaking, maybe the explanation for Michigan’s improved play actually is quite simple and can’t be explained by scientific theories or logic.

    Maybe it’s just this, he suggested – trust.

    As Harbaugh described the improvement of right tackle Jalen Mayfield, a new starter this season, his response suddenly expanded to a team-wide description.

    “Probably the thing that stood out to me the most from the ballgame Saturday night was how much unconditional belief our players had in each other and themselves,” Harbaugh said. “It was as high as I’ve ever seen it. Practically 100 percent. They knew they would get their own job done, they knew the player next to them would get their job done. It’s what they knew.”

    The Wolverines have four games remaining – including rivalry games against Michigan State and unbeaten No. 3 Ohio State.

    The Wolverines said they felt like they put things together offensively in the second half at Penn State and nearly tied the game in the fourth quarter but dropped the ball on a fourth-down pass in the end zone. Then they steamrolled Notre Dame.

    Is there a confidence this team now has that can carry the Wolverines the rest of the season?

    “That unconditional belief in each other is huge, in my opinion,” Harbaugh said.

    CLOSE

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh respects the fight and resilience his team has had this season. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    Perhaps just as substantial as the belief is that Michigan hasn’t lost a turnover since the second half of the Penn State game. Fumbles had plagued the offense earlier in the season and disrupted attempts at finding a rhythm. There were three quarterback fumbles in the wet and windy conditions against Notre Dame, but two were recovered and the other rolled of bounds.

    But the big picture, Harbaugh said, is the trust aspect and believing what he said after Michigan’s 10-3 victory over Iowa – that the Wolverines were, in his opinion, hitting their stride. No one watching the games might have believed that, but he made sure his players did.

    That’s why they decided they wouldn’t quit after a second loss.

    “I don’t think it was really a decision. I don’t think we really had an option,” Mayfield said. “You’re playing at Michigan, you’re expected to win. Just give up on a season, especially with these games we have coming down the stretch, would be really disappointing.

    “I don’t think we really had an option. Everybody knew what we had to do to clean up the minor details. We had no option but to respond, especially against Notre Dame, one of our rivals. There was no bigger opportunity to do that.”

    Safety Brad Hawkins said the Wolverines intend to keep this momentum going.

    “It doesn’t stop here,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got another game this week. It’s another statement game. Every game we play from now on is a statement game. And we’ve got to go out there and show the world who we are.

    “Every game we’ve got to win. It’s as simple as that. Every time we step on the field we’ve got to play with a chip on our shoulder.”

    Hawkins said Harbaugh told the team the Notre Dame game could be a “legacy game” for them. That anything they did in a win against the Irish would be remembered “100 years from now.” Hawkins said the players embraced that notion, and he said the players have now decided to make each game a “statement game.”

    “That’s something that we all came up with,” he said. “That’s just what we’ve got to do from now on. We’ve got two losses, we can’t get no more losses. We’ve got to go out there and play our best football every single week.”

    Hawkins said the team came out flat in the first half at Penn State but rallied in the second and, as Mayfield said, the Wolverines realized they have to keep this rolling.

    “Knowing we came off a big loss and we knew we had a big game coming up, coach said we're still in the ring,” Hawkins said. “We had to continue to keep going. We couldn’t stop because we knew we had a big game coming up. There wasn’t no time to dwell on what happened at Penn State. There was no time to put your head low. We had to keep going, we had to get back.”

    The trust among the players, he said, deepened during the win over Notre Dame.

    “That’s something we’ve got to continue to do,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to continue to trust each other and play hard and good things will come.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE