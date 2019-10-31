Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is always fresh for those who have played in The Game. Former Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, now with the Chargers, appeared on Michigan alum Rich Eisen’s radio show this week, and immediately nixed a Halloween costume idea but not without getting in a dig.

Eisen suggested Bosa dress up as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has yet to beat Ohio State in four tries, for Halloween.

“Wear a big ‘L’ on my head,” Bosa said to Eisen, who then joked he’s a letter off, obviously suggesting he wear a Block M.

Bosa again wouldn’t bite on Eisen’s suggestion.

“That might be at the bottom of the barrel of ideas,” he told Eisen.