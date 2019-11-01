CLOSE John Niyo and Matt Charboneau take a look at the Spartans (4-4) and they preview the Michigan-Maryland game. The Detroit News

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan vs. Maryland game at Capital One Field in College Park, Md. (noon, ABC/950).

Nico Collins (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

► Angelique S. Chengelis: Maryland has lost three straight entering its homecoming game against Michigan and the Wolverines are coming off a dominating win over Notre Dame, in which they rushed for 303 yards. A week ago, the Terps allowed Minnesota to rush for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Michigan has two losses on the road against highly ranked opponents, Wisconsin and Penn State, but took care of Illinois despite a third-quarter letdown. Michigan's players said they won't be overconfident after the win over the Irish, only the second against a top-10 opponent under Jim Harbaugh. The Terps do have some skill-position weapons but lack consistency. Michigan 38, Maryland 10

► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines appear to finally have the offense moving in the right direction after piling up more than 300 yards rushing in the victory over Notre Dame. It might have come too late to give the Wolverines a shot at winning the Big Ten East, but the momentum likely will continue this week against a Maryland defense that ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in most categories. In some weeks, this could be a game to guard against a letdown with a bye week followed by the Michigan State game, but the Wolverines will have no trouble cruising into the break. Michigan 56, Maryland 10

► John Niyo: Maryland is getting some key players back, including it's quarterback, but that won't be enough for a team that's allowing 46.3 points per Big Ten game, not including Rutgers. The Terps still have big-play capability, but Michigan should get a chance to play some backups before getting a full bye week to prep for Michigan State. Michigan 45, Maryland 17

► Bob Wojnowski: The Wolverines’ biggest concern is an emotional letdown against a Maryland team that’s fading, partly due to another batch of quarterback injuries. Transfer Josh Jackson supposedly will start, although if Michigan’s offense truly is clicking, it won’t matter. The Wolverines will want to run, but their big receivers should get loose against a porous Terps secondary. As long as they avoid turnovers, and Shea Patterson hits Nico Collins, Tarik Black or Donovan Peoples-Jones for a couple deep scores, this should be relatively routine. Michigan 40, Maryland 13