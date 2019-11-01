Michigan's Isaiah Livers slams home two points in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — After months of buildup, Michigan fans finally got their first glimpse of the Juwan Howard-led Wolverines on Friday.

There was a mix of new and familiar scenes.

The Wolverines unveiled their new-look offense and wasted little time getting out and running to create open looks early in the shot clock.

They also struggled to knock down shots from 3-point range and hit a lengthy offensive drought in the first half, two areas that plagued last season’s team.

Despite the good and the bad, Michigan was able to pull away in the second half for an 82-51 victory in an exhibition against Division II Saginaw Valley State on Friday at Crisler Center.

In total, all 10 scholarship players saw the floor for the Wolverines and eight scored at least five points. Michigan’s starting lineup consisted of senior guard Zavier Simpson, junior guard Eli Brooks, sophomore wing Adrien Nunez, junior forward Isaiah Livers and senior center Jon Teske.

Livers had 20 points with 7-for-11 shooting (4-for-8 on 3-pointers) to lead a balanced attack for the Wolverines, who shot 41 percent from the field (25-for-61) and 29 percent from 3-point range (9-for-31). Brooks added 13 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored 12 and Simpson notched seven points and 11 assists.

The Wolverines needed less than five minutes to build a double-digit lead and pushed it to 21-8 with 12:03 left in the first half with the majority of their damage coming at the rim. The good vibes wore off when the dreaded drought hit and Michigan went roughly seven minutes between made field goals, which occurred largely when Saginaw Valley went to a zone defense.

Saginaw Valley pulled with 31-29 before Michigan closed the half with a 10-0 run in the final 1:49 to take a 12-point lead into the break. Saginaw Valley never threatened again as Michigan opened the second half on a 12-4 run to push the lead to 53-33 with 14:06 remaining.

Michigan led by at least 17 points the rest of the way and took its largest lead, 80-45, when redshirt junior center Austin Davis threw down a posterizing left-handed dunk with 2:39 left.

Myles Belyeu scored 20 and Fred John Jr. 12 for Saginaw Valley, which finished last in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference South Division last season.

With their lone exhibition in the books, the Wolverines will host Appalachian State in the regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are other observations from Friday’s exhibition win:

►Michigan players hinted they were going to push the pace and be more aggressive on offense under Howard. They put it on full display with plenty of shots going up early in the shot clock and several instances when they caught Saginaw Valley’s defense on its heels, most notably early in the first half when Livers threw down a pair of thunderous dunks.

►Johns, who had been limited in practice with an ankle sprain, wore a brace on his right ankle. He didn’t appear to have any restrictions, logging 17 minutes, and showed off his outside game by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

►With freshman wing Franz Wagner sidelined with a fractured right wrist and not much wing depth on the bench, Michigan used a variety of lineups through the contest. There was a stint when sophomore center Colin Castleton and Teske were on the floor together and times Livers slid to the three when Johns was on the floor.

►In terms of substitution patterns, freshman wing Cole Bajema was the first player off bench when he replaced Nunez in first half. Davis didn’t check into the game until there was 6:13 left and Michigan was up by 30.

►Just like former coach John Beilein used to do, Howard benched a player for the rest of the first half after he picked up his second foul. In this instance it was Teske, who was glued to the bench after he drew his second whistle at the 6:39 mark.

