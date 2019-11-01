MIchigan 82, Saginaw Valley 51
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard brings his team out for their first game, an exhibition game, against Saginaw Valley at Crisler Arena, in Ann Arbor, Friday night, November 1, 2019. Michigan wins, 82-51.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard brings his team out for their first game, an exhibition game, against Saginaw Valley at Crisler Arena, in Ann Arbor, Friday night, November 1, 2019. Michigan wins, 82-51. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball along the baseline against Saginaw's Malik Ellison in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball along the baseline against Saginaw's Malik Ellison in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard instructs his team in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard instructs his team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eli Brooks and Saginaw's Innocent Nworko battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks and Saginaw's Innocent Nworko battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers slams home two points in front of Saginaw's Fred John Jr. the first half.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers slams home two points in front of Saginaw's Fred John Jr. the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers slams home two points in front of Saginaw's Fred John Jr. the first half.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers slams home two points in front of Saginaw's Fred John Jr. the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers celebrates Livers slam dunk in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers celebrates Livers slam dunk in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Cole Bajema drives to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Cole Bajema drives to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson defends against Saginaw's Darnell Hoskins Jr. in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson defends against Saginaw's Darnell Hoskins Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers brings down an offensive rebound in front of Saginaw's Fred Jon Jr. and teammate Brandon Johns Jr. in the first half.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers brings down an offensive rebound in front of Saginaw's Fred Jon Jr. and teammate Brandon Johns Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls out to his players in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls out to his players in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's Malik Ellison puts home a break away layup in the first half.
Saginaw's Malik Ellison puts home a break away layup in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's Jarno Pomstra gets away with a foul on Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Saginaw's Jarno Pomstra gets away with a foul on Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's James Toohey fouls Michigan's Eli Brooks on a break away in the second half.
Saginaw's James Toohey fouls Michigan's Eli Brooks on a break away in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's James Toohey fouls Michigan's Eli Brooks on a break away in the second half.
Saginaw's James Toohey fouls Michigan's Eli Brooks on a break away in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske gets fouled fighting for a rebound in the second half.
Michigan's Jon Teske gets fouled fighting for a rebound in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Dejulius pulls down a rebound in the second half.
Michigan's David Dejulius pulls down a rebound in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's Myles Belyeu gets the rebound taken away from Michigan's Rahsaan Pope in the second half.
Saginaw's Myles Belyeu gets the rebound taken away from Michigan's Rahsaan Pope in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Dejulius drives to the bucket in the second half.
Michigan's David Dejulius drives to the bucket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rico Ozuna-Harrison puts up a three point shot in the second half.
Michigan's Rico Ozuna-Harrison puts up a three point shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's Malik Ellison gets caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, sandwiched by teammate Innocent Nwoko and Michigan's Isaiah Livers in the second half.
Saginaw's Malik Ellison gets caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, sandwiched by teammate Innocent Nwoko and Michigan's Isaiah Livers in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's head coach Juwan Howard calls out to his players on the court in the second half.
Michigan's head coach Juwan Howard calls out to his players on the court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, right, talks with Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson on the bench near the end of the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, right, talks with Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson on the bench near the end of the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eli Brooks breaks down court after a rebound in the second half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks breaks down court after a rebound in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Colin Castleton fights for a rebound in the first half.
Michigan's Colin Castleton fights for a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan dance team perform during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan dance team perform during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw's Fred John Jr. pulls in a loose ball in front of Michigan'as Isaiah Livers in the first half.
Saginaw's Fred John Jr. pulls in a loose ball in front of Michigan'as Isaiah Livers in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers talks with former Michigan basketball player Jimmy King after the exhibition victory over Saginaw Valley.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers talks with former Michigan basketball player Jimmy King after the exhibition victory over Saginaw Valley. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
"Nice game coach" says former Michigan basketball teammate Jimmy King to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after beating Saginaw Vally in an exhibition game.
"Nice game coach" says former Michigan basketball teammate Jimmy King to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after beating Saginaw Vally in an exhibition game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — After months of buildup, Michigan fans finally got their first glimpse of the Juwan Howard-led Wolverines on Friday.

    There was a mix of new and familiar scenes.

    The Wolverines unveiled their new-look offense and wasted little time getting out and running to create open looks early in the shot clock.

    They also struggled to knock down shots from 3-point range and hit a lengthy offensive drought in the first half, two areas that plagued last season’s team.

    Despite the good and the bad, Michigan was able to pull away in the second half for an 82-51 victory in an exhibition against Division II Saginaw Valley State on Friday at Crisler Center.

    In total, all 10 scholarship players saw the floor for the Wolverines and eight scored at least five points. Michigan’s starting lineup consisted of senior guard Zavier Simpson, junior guard Eli Brooks, sophomore wing Adrien Nunez, junior forward Isaiah Livers and senior center Jon Teske.

    Livers had 20 points with 7-for-11 shooting (4-for-8 on 3-pointers) to lead a balanced attack for the Wolverines, who shot 41 percent from the field (25-for-61) and 29 percent from 3-point range (9-for-31). Brooks added 13 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored 12 and Simpson notched seven points and 11 assists.

    The Wolverines needed less than five minutes to build a double-digit lead and pushed it to 21-8 with 12:03 left in the first half with the majority of their damage coming at the rim. The good vibes wore off when the dreaded drought hit and Michigan went roughly seven minutes between made field goals, which occurred largely when Saginaw Valley went to a zone defense.

    Saginaw Valley pulled with 31-29 before Michigan closed the half with a 10-0 run in the final 1:49 to take a 12-point lead into the break. Saginaw Valley never threatened again as Michigan opened the second half on a 12-4 run to push the lead to 53-33 with 14:06 remaining.

    Michigan led by at least 17 points the rest of the way and took its largest lead, 80-45, when redshirt junior center Austin Davis threw down a posterizing left-handed dunk with 2:39 left.

    Myles Belyeu scored 20 and Fred John Jr. 12 for Saginaw Valley, which finished last in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference South Division last season.

    With their lone exhibition in the books, the Wolverines will host Appalachian State in the regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    Here are other observations from Friday’s exhibition win:

    ►Michigan players hinted they were going to push the pace and be more aggressive on offense under Howard. They put it on full display with plenty of shots going up early in the shot clock and several instances when they caught Saginaw Valley’s defense on its heels, most notably early in the first half when Livers threw down a pair of thunderous dunks.

    ►Johns, who had been limited in practice with an ankle sprain, wore a brace on his right ankle. He didn’t appear to have any restrictions, logging 17 minutes, and showed off his outside game by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

    ►With freshman wing Franz Wagner sidelined with a fractured right wrist and not much wing depth on the bench, Michigan used a variety of lineups through the contest. There was a stint when sophomore center Colin Castleton and Teske were on the floor together and times Livers slid to the three when Johns was on the floor.

    ►In terms of substitution patterns, freshman wing Cole Bajema was the first player off bench when he replaced Nunez in first half. Davis didn’t check into the game until there was 6:13 left and Michigan was up by 30.

    ►Just like former coach John Beilein used to do, Howard benched a player for the rest of the first half after he picked up his second foul. In this instance it was Teske, who was glued to the bench after he drew his second whistle at the 6:39 mark.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE