Michigan hits the road again for a noon matchup Saturday at Maryland. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News will provide live updates throughout the game.
MICHIGAN AT MARYLAND
Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.
TV/radio: ABC/950
Records: No. 14 Michigan 6-2, 3-2; Maryland 3-5, 1-4
Line: Michigan by 21
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.