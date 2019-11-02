Michigan 38, Maryland 7
Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the Wolverines' 38-7 victory over the Terrapins, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md.
Michigan's Giles Jackson returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) intercepts a pass from Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, as Maryland's Sean Savoy tries to bring him down during the first half.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, center bottom, is brought down by Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) and wide receiver Sean Savoy (29) after Metellus intercepted a pass from quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half.
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs the ball in the first half.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown on a run against Maryland during the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland during the first half.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson throws a pass against Michigan during the second half.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) during the second half.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball against Maryland during the second half.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward his team during the second half.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) runs with the ball as Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown on a run as Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) tries to stop him during the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates his touchdown run against Maryland with wide receivers Tarik Black (7) and Mike Sainristil (19) during the second half.
    College Park, Md. — Michigan receiver Nico Collins is a big-body, sure-handed receiver who gives defenses fits and opens the offense for his teammates to take care of business.

    Collins didn’t have gaudy numbers in the Wolverines’ 38-7 victory over Maryland on Saturday, with two catches for 65 yards to leads all receivers. But it was his 51-yard catch in the second quarter, a play after Michigan converted a fake punt, that gave Michigan breathing room. Zach Charbonnet scored two plays later for a 21-0 lead.

    “Shea took a shot and I came down with it,” the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Collins said. “The ball’s in the air, it’s one-on-one, you’ve just got to come down with it. That’s what I did.”

    Because of his size and threat as a receiver, Collins often draws double coverage as was the case in the Wolverines’ 45-14 win over Notre Dame a week ago.

    “That happened last week and some today,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “You recognize that and that helps your running game, too, because you receiver is occupying two defenders. He’s got a knack for it. He’s as good as I’ve seen in a long time in going up and making the contested catch at its highest point.”

    Collins also has a knack for drawing pass interference penalties. On third-and-10 at Maryland in the third quarter, he drew the call and Michigan would eventually score that drive on a 5-yard pass from Patterson to tight end Nick Eubanks for a 28-0 lead.

    “He adds a dynamic element to our offense to where you’ve got to pay attention to him every snap,” Patterson said. “Most of the time when he’s one-on-one, he’s going to go up and get it, so I think he draws a lot of attention to himself.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

