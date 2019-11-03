CLOSE

Wolverines Josh Uche and Shea Patterson said the team is executing at a high level Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

After a matter-of-fact win over Maryland on the road, Michigan returned home to get some rest before making a final-season push.

The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) do not play Saturday, a welcome break before a final three-game regular-season stretch that starts off with in-state rival Michigan State at home, then Indiana on the road, and finally Ohio State at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has won five of its last six games, the only loss in that span at unbeaten Penn State, where the Wolverines seemed to have found a spark in a second-half comeback that fell just short. They also have apparently corrected their early-season issues with fumbling and have now gone 11 quarters without a turnover.

“Just playing with great effort at all times,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said when asked what he likes most about his team following the 38-7 win at Maryland. “They are believing in themselves. They have confidence in themselves they’re going to make the play and they have confidence in each other.

“That’s the thing I see. That confidence and that trust in each other is probably our greatest strength right now.”

Michigan was coming off an inspired 45-14 victory over Notre Dame before heading to Maryland. The Wolverines wanted to start fast and build on a lead rather than dig a deep hole, as they did in their road losses to Wisconsin and Penn State. Granted, they are superior opponents to the Terrapins, but regardless, Michigan was looking to dominate a team on the road.

Quarterback Shea Patterson said the whole focus heading into Maryland was to not come out flat.

“That was the biggest thing as far as attacking the week and approaching this game as, that (Notre Dame) game is over with and we’ve got to come out and make a statement on the road, and I think we did that,” Patterson said after the win over the Terps.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 11
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Julio Cortez, AP
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” It’s next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8.
9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12.
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10.
12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14.
    The offense had received the most criticism earlier this season. Josh Gattis is a first-time coordinator who installed his offense in the spring and it has taken time to work out the kinks. Turnovers killed drives and consistency.

    But the run game has come along and against Notre Dame in rainy and windy conditions, the Wolverines ran for 303 yards. Against Maryland, Michigan was balanced in its run-pass attack and got key contributions from special teams, including Giles Jackson’s 97-yard return on the opening kickoff. There were some offensive lulls late in the first quarter into the second, but a well-timed faked punt brought the Wolverines back to life.

    “On the offensive side of the ball (we’re) trying to play the same way the whole game,” Patterson said when asked what’s improved with the offense. “Coming out fast and starting the second half fast. Just getting the ball to our guys in open space, and the run game has picked up over the past three, four weeks, so I think that’s definitely helped us out a lot.”

    With three regular-season games remaining, Patterson said the focus is on fine-tuning details.

    “Really trying to be the best we can be. Just executing and paying attention to the details like they do on defense with Coach (Don) Brown, that’s what we’re trying to do on offense with Coach Gattis,” he said. “We’ve put in so much time and so much effort. When it gets down to it, just pay attention to the details and the execution and the rest will take care of itself. I think that’s where our heads are at right now.”

    Michigan 38, Maryland 7
    Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the Wolverines' 38-7 victory over the Terrapins, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md.
    Michigan's Giles Jackson returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) intercepts a pass from Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, as Maryland's Sean Savoy tries to bring him down during the first half.
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, center bottom, is brought down by Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) and wide receiver Sean Savoy (29) after Metellus intercepted a pass from quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half.
    Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs the ball in the first half.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown on a run against Maryland during the first half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland during the first half.
    Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson throws a pass against Michigan during the second half.
    Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) during the second half.
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball against Maryland during the second half.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward his team during the second half.
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) runs with the ball as Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) tries to bring him down during the second half.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown on a run as Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) tries to stop him during the second half.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates his touchdown run against Maryland with wide receivers Tarik Black (7) and Mike Sainristil (19) during the second half.
      This won’t be an easy final stretch.

      Michigan State has struggled and is 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten) but Coach Mark Dantonio will have the team ready to play at Michigan. The Spartans, off last weekend, will play Illinois on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Illini have won three straight and are 5-4, 3-3.

      Indiana is coming off a 34-3 win over Northwestern and is 7-2, 4-2. The Hoosiers also don’t play Saturday and return to play at Penn State on Nov. 16. Then there’s unbeaten Ohio State. The Buckeyes play Maryland and Rutgers before hosting Penn State in an enormous East Division game on Nov. 23, a week before playing at Michigan.

      The Wolverines said they have maintained a game-by-game approach, but with Michigan State looming next on the schedule and rival Ohio State, which has won seven straight against Michigan and 14 of the last 15, ahead, they admit they've thought about their rivals.

      “We thinking about Michigan State right now,” linebacker Josh Uche said after the Maryland win. “We thinking about both of them right now, honestly. That’s something, being a Michigan man, you’re always thinking about.”

      Safety Josh Metellus, who had an interception against Maryland, said the Wolverines are extremely confident with a month left in the regular season.

      “We’re at a great spot,” Metellus said. “The trust on this team is at a high level. Every guy who has a big role on this team, a small role on this team, they’re trusted by their teammates to get the job done, and I feel like we’ve been showing up every week since that Wisconsin game. Everybody on this team has been doing what they’re trusted to do and I feel like the confidence is real high, but I feel like we still got that one-play mentality to keep us pushing throughout the rest of these games.”

      Metellus said the players hit the reset button after the loss at Wisconsin.

      "That loss hurt and we came in that Monday and we knew we had to get the job done and we knew how,” he said. “We won games before. We had 10 straight wins the season before, so we knew how to win games. We just had to get back to that mentality as a team.”

