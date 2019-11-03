Michigan took another step up in this week’s Amway college football coaches’ poll, improving one spot to No. 14 following Saturday’s win over Maryland.

The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are off this week and have three regular-season games remaining – Michigan State, at Indiana and Ohio State.

The top five remained unchanged in the coaches’ poll: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State, 5. Penn State.

Michigan was No. 14 in last week’s Associated Press poll, and that new poll will be released later Sunday.

Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Coaches' poll

1. Alabama, 8-0 record, 1591 points (last week: 1)

2. LSU, 8-0, 1531 (2)

3. Clemson, 9-0, 1495 (3)

4. Ohio State, 8-0, 1492 (4)

5. Penn State, 8-0, 1361 (5)

6. Georgia, 7-1, 1263 (7)

7. Oregon, 8-1, 1236 (8)

8. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1143 (9)

9. Utah, 8-1, 1111 (10)

10. Baylor, 8-0, 980 (11)

11. Florida, 7-2, 941 (6)

12. Auburn, 7-2, 914 (12)

13. Minnesota, 8-0, 880 (13)

14. Michigan, 7-2, 746 (15)

15. Notre Dame, 6-2, 660 (16)

16. Wisconsin, 6-2, 591 (17)

17. Cincinnati, 7-1, 549 (18)

18. Iowa, 6-2, 527 (19)

19. Memphis, 8-1, 418 (23)

20. Wake Forest, 7-1, 392 (22)

21. Boise State, 7-1, 388 (21)

22. Kansas State, 6-2, 265 (25)

23. SMU, 8-1, 235 (14)

24. San Diego State, 7-1, 105 (NR)

25. Navy, 7-1, 92 (NR)

► First-place votes: Alabama 37, LSU 11, Clemson 9, Ohio State 8.

► Others receiving votes: Texas 79, Indiana 44, Central Florida 24, Appalachian State 24, Texas A&M 22, Louisiana Tech 13, Oklahoma State 5, Air Force 4, Virginia 2, Wyoming 1, Pittsburgh 1.