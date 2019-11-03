Michigan 38, Maryland 7
Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the Wolverines' 38-7 victory over the Terrapins, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan's Giles Jackson returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) intercepts a pass from Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, as Maryland's Sean Savoy tries to bring him down during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, center bottom, is brought down by Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) and wide receiver Sean Savoy (29) after Metellus intercepted a pass from quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs the ball in the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown on a run against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson throws a pass against Michigan during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball against Maryland during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward his team during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) runs with the ball as Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) tries to bring him down during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown on a run as Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) tries to stop him during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates his touchdown run against Maryland with wide receivers Tarik Black (7) and Mike Sainristil (19) during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
    Michigan took another step up in this week’s Amway college football coaches’ poll, improving one spot to No. 14 following Saturday’s win over Maryland.

    The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are off this week and have three regular-season games remaining – Michigan State, at Indiana and Ohio State.

    The top five remained unchanged in the coaches’ poll: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State, 5. Penn State.

    Michigan was No. 14 in last week’s Associated Press poll, and that new poll will be released later Sunday.

    Coaches' poll

    1. Alabama, 8-0 record, 1591 points (last week: 1) 

    2. LSU, 8-0, 1531 (2) 

    3. Clemson, 9-0, 1495 (3) 

    4. Ohio State, 8-0, 1492 (4) 

    5. Penn State, 8-0, 1361 (5) 

    6. Georgia, 7-1, 1263 (7) 

    7. Oregon, 8-1, 1236 (8) 

    8. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1143 (9) 

    9. Utah, 8-1, 1111 (10) 

    10. Baylor, 8-0, 980 (11) 

    11. Florida, 7-2, 941 (6) 

    12. Auburn, 7-2, 914 (12) 

    13. Minnesota, 8-0, 880 (13) 

    14. Michigan, 7-2, 746 (15) 

    15. Notre Dame, 6-2, 660 (16) 

    16. Wisconsin, 6-2, 591 (17) 

    17. Cincinnati, 7-1, 549 (18) 

    18. Iowa, 6-2, 527 (19) 

    19. Memphis, 8-1, 418 (23) 

    20. Wake Forest, 7-1, 392 (22) 

    21. Boise State, 7-1, 388 (21) 

    22. Kansas State, 6-2, 265 (25) 

    23. SMU, 8-1, 235 (14) 

    24. San Diego State, 7-1, 105 (NR) 

    25. Navy, 7-1, 92 (NR) 

    ► First-place votes: Alabama 37, LSU 11, Clemson 9, Ohio State 8.

    ► Others receiving votes: Texas 79, Indiana 44, Central Florida 24, Appalachian State 24, Texas A&M 22, Louisiana Tech 13, Oklahoma State 5, Air Force 4, Virginia 2, Wyoming 1, Pittsburgh 1.

