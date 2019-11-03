Michigan 38, Maryland 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the Wolverines' 38-7 victory over the Terrapins, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md.
Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the Wolverines' 38-7 victory over the Terrapins, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Giles Jackson returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
Michigan's Giles Jackson returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) intercepts a pass from Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, as Maryland's Sean Savoy tries to bring him down during the first half.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) intercepts a pass from Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, as Maryland's Sean Savoy tries to bring him down during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, center bottom, is brought down by Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) and wide receiver Sean Savoy (29) after Metellus intercepted a pass from quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, center bottom, is brought down by Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) and wide receiver Sean Savoy (29) after Metellus intercepted a pass from quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs the ball in the first half.
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs the ball in the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown on a run against Maryland during the first half.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown on a run against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland during the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland during the first half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson throws a pass against Michigan during the second half.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson throws a pass against Michigan during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) during the second half.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball against Maryland during the second half.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball against Maryland during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward his team during the second half.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward his team during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) runs with the ball as Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) runs with the ball as Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) tries to bring him down during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown on a run as Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) tries to stop him during the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown on a run as Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) tries to stop him during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates his touchdown run against Maryland with wide receivers Tarik Black (7) and Mike Sainristil (19) during the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates his touchdown run against Maryland with wide receivers Tarik Black (7) and Mike Sainristil (19) during the second half. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis after Michigan's 38-7 win over Maryland on Saturday.

    Protecting the ball

    This is a big thing in football. Big. And Michigan wasn’t doing this early in the season. Remember when we were talking about the time when the Wolverines had 17 fumbles and lost nine? Well, they’ve gone 11 quarters without a turnover, and this is even bigger. And that has coincided with their near comeback at Penn State followed by dominant victories over Notre Dame and Maryland.

    The players and coaches said they were focusing on ball security in practice and that clearly has paid off. Turnover-free football allows for an offense to be consistent and build a rhythm. Heading into their final three games against Michigan State, at Indiana and home against Ohio State, maintaining this streak will be vital.

    Two kickers a good idea?

    Still wondering if having two kickers in a rotation is still working for Michigan. Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin have shared the field goal and extra point duties this season. When Moody missed a 37-yarder with one second left in the first half at Maryland, it was Michigan's fifth miss in their last six attempts.

    Moody is now 6-for-9 on field goals on the season. Nordin made a 38-yard attempt in the fourth quarter, his first make in four tries after two of his misses came from 50-plus yards. The Michigan coaches have said not to overthink the rotation, but perhaps they should be taking a hard look at this plan going forward.

    Getting tricky with it

    Linebacker Michael Barrett appears to be the go-to guy for Michigan when it attempts trick plays on punts. Michigan was facing a fourth-and-1 when Barrett converted his second fake punt of the season. He ran 14 yards for the first down to the Michigan 41-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Shea Patterson hit Nico Collins on a 51-yard pass and the Wolverines would go on to score that drive.

    “We practiced it now for several weeks,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I was waiting for a fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2 on our own side and it was there, so we took advantage of the work we put in. I thought it was a good time to call and it helped us win this game.”

    In a double-overtime win over Army, Barrett completed a 7-yard pass to Dax Hill on a fake punt.

    More: Michigan improves to No. 14 in coaches' poll, holds steady in AP

    More: Confident Wolverines turn attention to Michigan State, final stretch

    Defensive strides

    Maryland’s only score against Michigan came on a kickoff return in the third quarter.

    “They didn’t score on the defense,” safety Josh Metellus said. “That’s big for us.”

    Since giving up 487 yards of total offense in the loss at Wisconsin, the Wolverines have held teams to under 300 yards. Maryland had 233 yards, a week after Michigan held Notre Dame to 180 yards. In the six games since the loss at Wisconsin, Penn State managed to gain the most yards, 283 yards in a 28-21 victory. The Wolverines have steadily moved up the national rankings and are seventh in total defense, yielding an average of 266.2 yards a game. They are also 12th in scoring defense, giving up an average of 17.1 points a game.

    Speed demon

    If Michigan is looking for some breaths of fresh air, the Wolverines certainly have found a few this season: Cam McGrone at linebacker, Dax Hill at safety and freshman Giles Jackson on special teams, who gave them a huge spark to start the game at Maryland. Giles took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. He even called his shot.

    “We needed a big play to start the game off,” Jackson said. “I told them, ‘As soon as he kicks, I’m taking it.’ And that’s exactly what we did and it had a good momentum to it and we kept going.”

    Jackson has an effervescent personality and is supremely confident. Devin Gil provided a big block and Jackson took off.

    “I wasn’t going to let the kicker tackle me,” said Jackson, who added he would've "been sick" if that happened.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 11
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Julio Cortez, AP
    Fullscreen
    1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” It’s next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1.
    1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” It’s next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
    Fullscreen
    2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2.
    2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3.
    3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3. Andy Manis, AP
    Fullscreen
    4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4.
    4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4. Julio Cortez, AP
    Fullscreen
    5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5.
    5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5. Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6.
    6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7.
    7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7. Doug McSchooler, AP
    Fullscreen
    8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8.
    8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8. Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9.
    9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
    Fullscreen
    10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12.
    10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12. Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10.
    11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
    12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Julio Cortez, AP
    Fullscreen
    13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13.
    13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, AP
    Fullscreen
    14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14.
    14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE