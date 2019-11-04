Giles Jackson is congratulated by teammates after his 97-yard kickoff return on Saturday. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Michigan’s Giles Jackson, a freshman receiver who ran back the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the Wolverines’ win over Maryland, was named Big Ten co-special teams player of the week on Monday.

Jackson, who finished with 121 kickoff return yards after adding a 24-yard return, is the first Michigan player to return a kickoff for a touchdown since Jehu Chesson in 2016.

Jackson is the first UM player to receive the weekly Big Ten special teams honor since kicker Jake Moody in November 2018.

Jackson shares the honor with Maryland running back/returner Javon Leake.

Other winners:

Offense: Indiana running back Stevie Scott

Defense: Illinois linebacker Dele Harding

Freshman: Purdue running back King Doerue