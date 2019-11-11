Ann Arbor – Michigan running back Chris Evans, suspended a year by the university for academic reasons, will be reinstated for winter term and eligible to play football next year.

Evans has not been enrolled at Michigan during his suspension.

“We will welcome him back to the football team,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “He will be eligible to play.”

Chris Evans (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Last week via Twitter, Evans hinted at his return. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I been in the dark, but I PROMISE you’ll see a brighter me!” Evans tweeted.

Evans was suspended by the University of Michigan in early February. In an interview with The Detroit News in March, he would not share the specifics but stressed it was not an issue with his grades.

“It’s an academic mistake,” Evans said at the time. “Not my grades. I’m on pace to graduate.”

He said he was earning a salary and tips delivering orders for Ann Arbor restaurant Ahmo’s, taking online courses and working out in the evenings at Xplosive Performance Academy. Evans filed an eight-page, double-spaced essay to appeal his suspension and have it cut in half allowing him to return to football this fall, but the year-long suspension remained in place.

“What would I do?” Evans said at the time when asked if the university would not shorten the suspension. “Keep doing what I’m doing. As soon as I get back, I’m ready. It’s not like I won’t ever be able to play again, I’m just playing the waiting game.”