Zeb Jackson (Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports)

The long wait for Zeb Jackson is finally over.

After verbally committing to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class over a year ago, Jackson wasn’t going to wait another day. He officially became a Wolverine on the first day of the early signing period, the program announced on Wednesday.

Jackson signed his letter of intent during a ceremony at Monteverde Academy along with teammates Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Scott Barnes (Florida State) and Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina).

"The commitment Zeb has shown to improve himself as a person, as well as a player, has been a joy to watch," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "He is a bright student with a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we welcome that here at the University of Michigan. He is skilled, athletic and has a very diverse game, allowing him to play multiple positions.

“We cannot wait for him to get to Ann Arbor.”

And neither can Jackson, who committed to Michigan and former coach John Beilein in October 2018. But even after a coaching change that saw Beilein leave for the NBA and Howard return to the college ranks for the first time in 25 years, Jackson’s pledge never wavered.

"I am so appreciative to Coach Howard and the rest of the staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," Jackson said in a statement. "It's amazing to see this dream come true, and it is exciting to say I'm officially part of the best university in the world with the best fans in the world!"

Jackson, a four-star guard, is ranked the No. 62 overall recruit in the nation and the top prospect in Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite. He starred at Maumee Valley Country Day in Toledo, Ohio, before transferring to prep powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior season.

During his time at Maumee Valley, Jackson (6-foot-3) averaged 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.4 assists over his three-year career and led the team to back-to-back sectional and district titles the past two seasons. He also earned All-Toledo Area Athletic Conference and Division IV player of the year honors as a junior.

With Jackson signed, the attention shifts to the other member of Michigan’s 2020 class — five-star forward Isaiah Todd.

The early signing period runs through Nov. 20.

