Ann Arbor — Creighton coach Greg McDermott was concerned with one area heading into his team’s Gavitt Games clash with Michigan — rebounding.

The tallest player in Creighton’s starting lineup was 6-foot-7 forward Christian Bishop and their rotation featured only one player who was taller than Bishop in 6-11 center Kelvin Jones.

Yet, the undersized Bluejays ended up winning the battle of the boards, 38-27, and gave the Wolverines something to focus on in practice this week following Tuesday’s 79-69 win at Crisler Center.

"They were being more aggressive in the first half,” said 7-1 senior center Jon Teske, one of four Wolverines in the team’s regular rotation who is at least 6-7.

“They came out and they beat us up on the boards. We talked about that halftime and we knew we had to change that. They got 41 points (in the first half). They were getting those second-chance points and we had to cut that water off.”

During one stretch early in the game, Jones pulled down four offensive rebounds in less than a minute, including three on one possession that he ended with a putback.

By the time halftime rolled around, Creighton had 10 offensive boards with 6-foot guard Shereef Mitchell and 6-4 guard Ty-Shone Alexander each grabbing two.

While Michigan held Creighton to 28 points over the final 20 minutes, the Bluejays grabbed eight more offensive rebounds to finish with a whopping total of 18 that they turned into 13 second-chance points.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers said it led to plenty of frustration because “it felt like the ball was bouncing their way every time.”

While some of Creighton’s second-chance opportunities came off long rebounds, others came from players failing to rotate over and put a body on a Bluejay when Teske went to contest shots around the rim.

“We have to not allow those bigs just to run in freely to get offensive rebounds because I'm asking Jon to block shots and alter shots and not allow guys to just walk down the lane and score layups,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “The players have to do a better job of covering up for him by blocking guys out on rebounds and not allowing guys to fly in and get extra possessions. But collectively we'll get better at it.”

Finishing touch

The Wolverines stumbled time and again with their late-game execution in the regular-season opener against Appalachian State.

That wasn’t the case against Creighton as Michigan scored on its last four offensive possessions — all baskets by Teske — before putting the game away at the free-throw line in the final minute.

"We did a much better job,” Teske said. “We know down the stretch a lot of games are going to come down to the last four or five minutes of the game and we've got to execute.

“Coach Howard put us in a lot of great sets and we were getting stops, too, which helped. Compared to the first game we struggled a little bit, but I think that first game really helped us tonight, to get that first one out of the way and execute better down the stretch.”

According to Howard, the biggest difference was taking care of the ball down the stretch. The Wolverines had 17 turnovers in the opener compared to 11 against Creighton, with only three coming in the final five minutes.

“(The 11 turnovers) is still uncharacteristic for us in some of those turnovers that we had,” Howard said. “Coaches, we're never happy with certain areas. We always know there are areas we can get better with. We're just perfectionists. I think tonight we did a better job with our turnovers compared to last game.”

