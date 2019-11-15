Michigan center Jon Teske (15) tries to put up a shot over Elon guard Zac Ervin (14). (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan has had its share of ugly stretches through the first couple weeks of the season.

The Wolverines nearly squandered a 30-point second-half lead to Appalachian State in the opener but managed to hang on to avoid a complete meltdown.

They needed a strong finish to take down an undersized Creighton squad that beat them on the boards.

And against Elon, Michigan waded through an abysmal opening 10 minutes before pulling away for a 70-50 win Friday at Crisler Center.

Senior center Jon Teske led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points and seven rebounds for Michigan (3-0), which missed 11 of its first 15 shots to open the game and didn’t crack double digits until the 9:53 mark in the first half.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson added 11 points and seven assists, sophomore guard David DeJulius had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench and junior guard Eli Brooks scored 10.

After struggling to get into a groove against Elon in the first half, Michigan wasted little time taking control as the offense started to come easier after halftime.

The Wolverines used an 11-2 run that was capped by back-to-back baskets in the paint by Teske to widen the gap to 45-28 with 15:19 to play.

Yet, Elon refused to let the margin get out of control thanks to Marcus Sheffield, who scored seven during a stretch when the Phoenix made six of eight shots to cut it to 51-40 with 11:10 remaining.

That’s as close as it would get as Brooks ended the threat of the lead slipping to single digits with a 3-pointer. Michigan eventually extended the lead to 66-46 on a three-point play by Teske with 3:03 left before coasting to the finish line.

Sheffield finished with 22 points for Elon (2-2), which shot 33.9 percent (20-for-59) from the field. The Phoenix were also held to 3-for-13 shooting from 3-point range after entering the game in the top 30 in the nation in made 3-pointers (31) and 3-point attempts (93).

The early stages of the game were marred by sloppy play as the two teams combined for as many turnovers (five) as made field goals (five) over the first five minutes.

But things were especially brutal for Michigan, which was out of sync and struggled to get into any sort of an offensive rhythm.

The Wolverines missed 11 of their first 15 shot attempts, and Elon pieced together a 7-0 spurt over a four-minute stretch to take an 11-7 lead with 10:10 left in the first half.

It wasn’t until DeJulius checked in and provided a much-needed spark that Michigan started to get into any sort of a flow. He buried a 3-pointer and knocked down a mid-range jumper to put Michigan on top, 12-11, at the 8:27 mark and kick-start an 11-0 run that ended up putting the Wolverines up to stay.

Still, it wasn’t until the 7:57 mark that Michigan had more made baskets (six) than turnovers (five) when Teske converted a three-point play. Sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. followed with a three-point play of his own to cap the spurt and make it 18-11 with 6:57 left in the first half.

Michigan’s defense, meanwhile, did its job down the stretch. Elon only made four shots over the final 10 minutes as the Wolverines took a 31-22 lead into the break.

