Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter during a game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is stopped just short of the goal line by Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) and defensive back Josh Metellus in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins lets a pass slip through his fingers in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) before the team ran out onto the field before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a leaping catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright is tackled for a loss by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defenders Daxton Hill (30), Jordan Glasgow and Gemon Green take down Michigan State receiver Brandon Sowards in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson shakes a Michigan State defender while gaining some yardage in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams (99) and safety Xavier Henderson tackle Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal catches a touchdown pass in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan's Giles Jackson tries to leap over a Michigan State defender on a kick return in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders, led by linebacker Noah Harvey (45), tackle Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson, raise money for The ChadTough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, chants "Go Green, Go White!" at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix, Arizona. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team's gear before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids, rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN's "Tailgate Nation" with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Township.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Greg White, of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State takes the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — This one is always personal. For both sides.

    There was plenty of extra hitting and an abundance of unsportsmanlike penalties on both teams, but Michigan got the knockout punch.

    Michigan, favored by two touchdowns, pounded rival Michigan State, 44-10, on Saturday before 111,496 at Michigan Stadium. The 14th-ranked Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) have won six of their last seven games, while the reeling Spartans (4-6, 2-5) has now lost five straight.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan 44, Michigan State 10

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 against his in-state rival.

    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson had an enormous day, completing 24-of-33 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard game in two seasons as the Wolverines’ starter. He threw touchdown passes to Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Nick Eubanks and Cornelius Johnson, who gave the Wolverines their final score on a 39-yard reception.

    Receiver Ronnie Bell had a big day, as well, with 150 yards on nine catches.

    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was 17-of-30 passing for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He took three sacks. The Spartans gained 220 yards to Michigan's 467.

    Both teams were heavily penalized with Michigan getting nine and Michigan State seven.

    Michigan had two second-half interceptions, the first coming on MSU’s first series of the second half. Ambry Thomas got his third interception of the season when he picked off  Lewerke. Four plays later, Peoples-Jones scored. After Patterson completed a 20-yard pass to Bell, Peoples-Jones scored on an 18-yard catch for a 24-7 lead.

    The Spartans added a field goal on their next drive, their only points in the second half.

    Michigan responded with an 11-play drive that included a 27-yard completion from Patterson to tight end Sean McKeon to convert on a third-and-23. But the Wolverines went backward and Quinn Nordin, who made three field goals, kicked a 49-yarder.

    The Wolverines’ defense came up big the ensuing possession. On fourth-and-1, the Spartans were penalized for a false start and the Michigan defensive players launched into celebration. Khaleke Hudson blocked the punt to give Michigan the ball at the Spartans’ 22.

    It took one play for the Wolverines as Patterson connected with Collins for a 22-yard touchdown. Nordin added a 33-yard field goal the next Michigan drive for a 37-10 lead.

    There was plenty of extracurricular hitting in the first half, as there always is in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry and each team was penalized four times.

    The Spartans took a 7-0 lead on their second possession of the game in a drive kept alive on a third-and-9 conversion on Lewerke’s 15-yard completion, and then Lewerke ran for seven yards on fourth-and-1. Max Rosenthal scored on a 1-yard pass.

    But Michigan scored 17 unanswered points to close the first half behind a strong performance by Patterson. He was 14-of-21 for 182 yards and a touchdown, and Bell was his primary target with 118 yards on seven catches, including a 42-yarder the led to the Wolverines’ final points of the half — a 28-yard field goal by Nordin.

    Michigan’s second touchdown was the culmination of a 98-yard drive led by Patterson, who had a key 15-yard run followed by an 18-yard completion to Bell. Collins drew a pass interference in the end zone, giving Michigan the ball at the MSU 2-yard line. Eubanks scored on a 5-yard pass from Patterson for a 14-7 lead.

    The Wolverines outgained the Spartans, 254-118, in the first half.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

