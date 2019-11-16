Ann Arbor — This one is always personal. For both sides.

There was plenty of extra hitting and an abundance of unsportsmanlike penalties on both teams, but Michigan got the knockout punch.

Michigan, favored by two touchdowns, pounded rival Michigan State, 44-10, on Saturday before 111,496 at Michigan Stadium. The 14th-ranked Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) have won six of their last seven games, while the reeling Spartans (4-6, 2-5) has now lost five straight.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 against his in-state rival.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson had an enormous day, completing 24-of-33 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard game in two seasons as the Wolverines’ starter. He threw touchdown passes to Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Nick Eubanks and Cornelius Johnson, who gave the Wolverines their final score on a 39-yard reception.

Receiver Ronnie Bell had a big day, as well, with 150 yards on nine catches.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was 17-of-30 passing for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He took three sacks. The Spartans gained 220 yards to Michigan's 467.

Both teams were heavily penalized with Michigan getting nine and Michigan State seven.

Michigan had two second-half interceptions, the first coming on MSU’s first series of the second half. Ambry Thomas got his third interception of the season when he picked off Lewerke. Four plays later, Peoples-Jones scored. After Patterson completed a 20-yard pass to Bell, Peoples-Jones scored on an 18-yard catch for a 24-7 lead.

The Spartans added a field goal on their next drive, their only points in the second half.

Michigan responded with an 11-play drive that included a 27-yard completion from Patterson to tight end Sean McKeon to convert on a third-and-23. But the Wolverines went backward and Quinn Nordin, who made three field goals, kicked a 49-yarder.

The Wolverines’ defense came up big the ensuing possession. On fourth-and-1, the Spartans were penalized for a false start and the Michigan defensive players launched into celebration. Khaleke Hudson blocked the punt to give Michigan the ball at the Spartans’ 22.

It took one play for the Wolverines as Patterson connected with Collins for a 22-yard touchdown. Nordin added a 33-yard field goal the next Michigan drive for a 37-10 lead.

There was plenty of extracurricular hitting in the first half, as there always is in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry and each team was penalized four times.

The Spartans took a 7-0 lead on their second possession of the game in a drive kept alive on a third-and-9 conversion on Lewerke’s 15-yard completion, and then Lewerke ran for seven yards on fourth-and-1. Max Rosenthal scored on a 1-yard pass.

But Michigan scored 17 unanswered points to close the first half behind a strong performance by Patterson. He was 14-of-21 for 182 yards and a touchdown, and Bell was his primary target with 118 yards on seven catches, including a 42-yarder the led to the Wolverines’ final points of the half — a 28-yard field goal by Nordin.

Michigan’s second touchdown was the culmination of a 98-yard drive led by Patterson, who had a key 15-yard run followed by an 18-yard completion to Bell. Collins drew a pass interference in the end zone, giving Michigan the ball at the MSU 2-yard line. Eubanks scored on a 5-yard pass from Patterson for a 14-7 lead.

The Wolverines outgained the Spartans, 254-118, in the first half.

