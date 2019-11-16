CLOSE

Receiver Ronnie Bell discusses the low at Penn State, dropping the ball in the end zone, and the high of 150 yards on nine catches against MSU. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — The stat line for Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell this season looks like this: 37 catches, 621 yards, zero touchdowns.

In the Wolverines’ 44-10 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Bell had nine catches for 150 yards. And no touchdowns. Michigan has 18 receiving touchdowns this season and its leading receiver doesn't have one.

“He doesn’t have a touchdown yet?” Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson said looking dumbfounded after the game. “That’s weird. I didn’t even notice that.”

But Patterson found the silver lining.

“I think he had 150 today so just as far as his production and play-making abilities, that makes up for not having a touchdown,” Patterson said, still puzzled by Bell not having a touchdown. “I didn’t even know that. Wow.”

Bell said his teammates rib him for not having one yet.

“It hurts every time,” Bell said, laughing, “but it’s all right. I’m going to get in there.”

He came as close as anyone could get at Penn State. On fourth down on what would been the game-tying touchdown, Bell dropped the ball in the end zone. There were some on various social media platforms that cruelly singled out Bell after the 28-21 loss. He was visibly despondent, with tears in his eyes after the game.

“The support I got from my family, my friends, this team, it was unreal and it’s a blessing,” said Bell, who was speaking for the first time since the Penn State loss. “They all picked me up. I owed these seniors big time, and I’m glad I was able to go out there and do that (against MSU).”

Bell had seven catches for 118 yards in the first half. Michigan had perhaps its best drive of the season in the second quarter when it marched 98 yards on 12 plays. On back-to-back plays, Bell had an 18-yard catch then a 9-yard reception. Tight end Nick Eubanks capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown reception.

“He had seven (catches) in the first half, all big plays and all over the field, bubbles and yards after the catch,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of Bell. “Running physical and tough on the boundary, not looking to step out of bounds, over the middle, right in there making the tough plays and catches. Blocked really well, too. A lot of good blocks by Ronnie when he didn’t have the ball. He just played really good and tough. He’s a real football player.”

On Michigan's next drive, Bell had a 42-yard reception that put the Wolverines at Michigan State's 11-yard line.

“There was something special about the vibes that we had today with the way Shea was throwing the ball in warm-ups,” Bell said. “Guys was running hard. Everybody was playing so hard and we just executed at a high level.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
From left, Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Gil and running back Hassan Haskins carry the Paul Bunyan trophy up the tunnel after the 44-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
From left, Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Gil and running back Hassan Haskins carry the Paul Bunyan trophy up the tunnel after the 44-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan players carry the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet) into the tunnel to the delight of the home fans after a decisive 44-10 victory over Michigan State.
Michigan players carry the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet) into the tunnel to the delight of the home fans after a decisive 44-10 victory over Michigan State. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the Wolverines defeated the Spartans.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the Wolverines defeated the Spartans. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet).
Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates offensive captain Ben Bredeson after the Wolverines' final touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates offensive captain Ben Bredeson after the Wolverines' final touchdown late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio quietly answer questions from reporters after his team&#39;s fifth loss in a row.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio quietly answer questions from reporters after his team's fifth loss in a row. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and linebacker Josh Ross celebrate the victory.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and linebacker Josh Ross celebrate the victory. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis (68) and linebacker Adam Shibley celebrate the victory.
Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis (68) and linebacker Adam Shibley celebrate the victory. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and captain Ben Bredeson (74) celebrate the victory.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and captain Ben Bredeson (74) celebrate the victory. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet).
Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play.
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson finds some running room as Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson blocks Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson in the second half.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson finds some running room as Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson blocks Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson in the second half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter.
Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
While scrammbling away from pressure, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns in the 44-10 victory.
While scrammbling away from pressure, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns in the 44-10 victory. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson races for the end zone with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson races for the end zone with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson dances into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter.
Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson dances into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield (73), Chuck Filiaga (66), and wide receiver Tarik Black (7) congratulate wide receiver Nico Collins (4) on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception.
Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield (73), Chuck Filiaga (66), and wide receiver Tarik Black (7) congratulate wide receiver Nico Collins (4) on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter.
Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes diving Michigan State safety David Dowell while racing to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes diving Michigan State safety David Dowell while racing to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races along the sidelines to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races along the sidelines to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressure Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke into throwing an incomplete pass.
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressure Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke into throwing an incomplete pass. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger.
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State safety David Dowell in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State safety David Dowell in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown reception.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown reception. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson clobbers Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley on an incomplete pass play in the second half.
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson clobbers Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley on an incomplete pass play in the second half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson is buried beneath a wave of Michigan State defenders, including Jacub Panasiuk (96), Noah Harvey (45), Mike Panasiuk (72), Raequan Williams (99) and Tyriq Thompson (17), on this second-half play.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson is buried beneath a wave of Michigan State defenders, including Jacub Panasiuk (96), Noah Harvey (45), Mike Panasiuk (72), Raequan Williams (99) and Tyriq Thompson (17), on this second-half play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to escape Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow on this second-half play.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to escape Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow on this second-half play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil carries the Paul Bunyon trophy after the game.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil carries the Paul Bunyon trophy after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) mimics the Paul Bunyan trophy after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) mimics the Paul Bunyan trophy after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second half. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns against the Spartans.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second half. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns against the Spartans. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett in the second half.
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett in the second half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates along with teammates Brad Hawkins (20) and Daxton Hill (30) after intercepting a Brian Lewerke pass in the second half.
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates along with teammates Brad Hawkins (20) and Daxton Hill (30) after intercepting a Brian Lewerke pass in the second half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey on his way to the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey on his way to the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson leaps over Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin during a run in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson leaps over Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin during a run in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass on the run in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass on the run in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams exchanged angry words and several players had to be separated after the game.
The two teams exchanged angry words and several players had to be separated after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Brendan White tries to separate teammate Mike Sainristil and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson as they exchange angry words after the game.
Michigan wide receiver Brendan White tries to separate teammate Mike Sainristil and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson as they exchange angry words after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh screams at the officials in the first half.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh screams at the officials in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during the third quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett makes a diving catch in the first half.
Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett makes a diving catch in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during the third quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs the ball during the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs the ball during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey participates in a trick play involving two quarterbacks in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey participates in a trick play involving two quarterbacks in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass for a first down during the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass for a first down during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon signals first down after completing a pass for 27 yards during the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon signals first down after completing a pass for 27 yards during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, left, and defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, left, and defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is stopped just short of the goal line by Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) and defensive back Josh Metellus in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is stopped just short of the goal line by Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) and defensive back Josh Metellus in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked in the first quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins lets a pass slip through his fingers in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins lets a pass slip through his fingers in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) before the team ran out onto the field before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) before the team ran out onto the field before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a leaping catch in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a leaping catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna in the second quarter.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright is tackled for a loss by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter.
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright is tackled for a loss by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defenders Daxton Hill (30), Jordan Glasgow and Gemon Green take down Michigan State receiver Brandon Sowards in the first half.
Michigan defenders Daxton Hill (30), Jordan Glasgow and Gemon Green take down Michigan State receiver Brandon Sowards in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first half.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off in the first half.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson shakes a Michigan State defender while gaining some yardage in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson shakes a Michigan State defender while gaining some yardage in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams (99) and safety Xavier Henderson tackle Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson in the first half.
Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams (99) and safety Xavier Henderson tackle Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal catches a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal catches a touchdown pass in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan&#39;s Giles Jackson tries to leap over a Michigan State defender on a kick return in the first half.
Michigan's Giles Jackson tries to leap over a Michigan State defender on a kick return in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders, led by linebacker Noah Harvey (45), tackle Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the first half.
Michigan State defenders, led by linebacker Noah Harvey (45), tackle Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson, raise money for The ChadTough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
From left, Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson, raise money for The ChadTough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today.
The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, chants &quot;Go Green, Go White!&quot; at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix, Arizona.
Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, chants "Go Green, Go White!" at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix, Arizona. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team&#39;s gear before the game.
From left, friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team's gear before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids, rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game.
Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids, rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN&#39;s &quot;Tailgate Nation&quot; with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Township.&nbsp;
Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN's "Tailgate Nation" with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Township.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game.
Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Greg White, of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fan Greg White, of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State takes the field for warm-ups.
Michigan State takes the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
