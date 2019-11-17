Michigan improved two spots to No. 12 in this week’s Amway college football coaches’ poll on Sunday, following the Wolverines’ 44-10 win over Michigan State.

The top three remained unchanged – No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson – but Georgia, which defeated Auburn, jumped over Alabama into the No. 4 spot while the Crimson Tide slid to No. 5.

Michigan tight end Sean McKeon signals first down after a 27-yard catch in the third quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Penn State is ninth and Minnesota, which suffered its first loss, at Iowa, is one spot ahead of Michigan at No. 11.

The Associated Press poll will be released later Sunday.

Coaches' poll

1. LSU, 10-0 record, 1615 points (last week: 1)

2. Ohio State, 10-0, 1550 (2)

3. Clemson, 11-0, 1513 (3)

4. Georgia, 9-1, 1383 (5)

5. Alabama, 9-1, 1366 (4)

6. Oregon, 9-1, 1301 (6)

7. Oklahoma, 9-1, 1219 (8)

8. Utah, 9-1, 1177 (9)

9. Penn State, 9-1, 1081 (11)

10. Florida, 9-2, 1031 (12)

11. Minnesota, 9-1, 899 (7)

12. Michigan, 8-2, 851 (14)

13. Baylor, 9-1, 841 (10)

14. Wisconsin, 8-2, 786 (15)

15. Notre Dame, 8-2, 760 (16)

16. Auburn, 7-3, 614 (13)

17. Cincinnati, 9-1, 566 (17)

18. Memphis, 9-1, 539 (18)

19. Boise State, 9-1, 469 (19)

20. Iowa, 7-3, 434 (22)

21. SMU, 9-1, 341 (20)

22. Appalachian State, 9-1, 224 (24)

23. Oklahoma State, 7-3, 212 (NR)

24. Texas A&M, 7-3, 101 (NR)

25. San Diego State, 8-2, 47 (NR)

► First-place votes: LSU 55, Ohio State 6, Clemson 4.

► Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 46, Air Force 43, Indiana 39, Navy 25, Virginia 20, Louisiana Tech 10, Louisiana Lafayette 8, Pittsburgh 7, USC 3, Wake Forest 2, Temple 1, Kansas State 1.