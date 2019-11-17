Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4.
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2.
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6.
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10.
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14.
    Ann Arbor – After Michigan’s victory over Michigan State, linebacker and co-captain Khaleke Hudson had the Paul Bunyan Trophy in his clutches and he searched the field for quarterback Shea Patterson.

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave Patterson the game ball after his 384-yard, four-touchdown performance in the 44-10 victory Saturday at Michigan Stadium, but Hudson wanted to give him Paul.

    “Usually it’s the other way around,” Patterson said. “Usually it’s the defense is the one being thanked.”

    Patterson has always been big on deflecting praise during his two years at Michigan since transferring from Ole Miss and taking over as starter, and he did so again after the win over MSU.

    He broke Tom Brady’s record for passing yards by a Michigan quarterback against MSU by 99 yards. And Patterson had his first 300-plus passing game and four-touchdown game for the Wolverines, as he was nearly flawless directing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ game plan.

    “I’d call that a whale of a game,” Harbaugh said.

    Much has been made of Michigan’s offense improving since the second half of the Penn State game. That improvement goes hand-in-hand with the Wolverines not turning over the ball in the last 14 quarters. And all of that should be well noted, of course, especially as they head into their final regular-season games, at Indiana and then Ohio State at Michigan Stadium.

    Patterson has been a different player since he’s been fully healthy, and perhaps Gattis has become more fluid with his play calling as a first-year coordinator, while the run game has offered a solid balance behind an offensive line that is playing with a bit more nastiness.

    Angelique S. Chengelis, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan's 44-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Detroit News

    But Patterson was also right – it’s usually the defense getting thanked. Also for good reason.

    Since the Wolverines’ 35-14 loss at Wisconsin to open the Big Ten season, the defense has found its way. They gave up 359 rushing yards to the Badgers and a season-high 487 total yards.

    “After the Wisconsin game, I feel like that’s when we found our identity,” Hudson said last week. “We found out what we’ve got to do, who we’ve got to be, how we’ve got to play and the things we’ve got to focus on to be a better defensive team.”

    What were those things?

    “Just trusting the person around you,” Hudson said. “That’s the main thing you’ve got to do, and executing your job. Those are the two main things. The two most important things in our defense – trusting the person next to you and executing your job.”

    Really good teams play tough defense on the road, and the defense will be tested at Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers are ranked 31st nationally in total offense, averaging 448 yards a game. The 2014 and 2017 games against Indiana went to overtime, but the Wolverines have not lost to the Hoosiers since 1987, a streak of 23 consecutive victories.

    Michigan’s defense has made significant improvement since the loss at Wisconsin. The Wolverines were 47th nationally in total defense (343.7 yards) after the Wisconsin game but are now fifth nationally (261.6).

    Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
    From left, Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Gil and running back Hassan Haskins carry the Paul Bunyan trophy up the tunnel after the 44-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
    From left, Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Gil and running back Hassan Haskins carry the Paul Bunyan trophy up the tunnel after the 44-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan players carry the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet) into the tunnel to the delight of the home fans after a decisive 44-10 victory over Michigan State.
    Michigan players carry the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet) into the tunnel to the delight of the home fans after a decisive 44-10 victory over Michigan State. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the Wolverines defeated the Spartans.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the Wolverines defeated the Spartans. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet).
    Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates offensive captain Ben Bredeson after the Wolverines' final touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates offensive captain Ben Bredeson after the Wolverines' final touchdown late in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio quietly answer questions from reporters after his team&#39;s fifth loss in a row.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio quietly answer questions from reporters after his team's fifth loss in a row. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and linebacker Josh Ross celebrate the victory.
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and linebacker Josh Ross celebrate the victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis (68) and linebacker Adam Shibley celebrate the victory.
    Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis (68) and linebacker Adam Shibley celebrate the victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and captain Ben Bredeson (74) celebrate the victory.
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and captain Ben Bredeson (74) celebrate the victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet).
    Michigan defensive captain Khaleke Hudson parades around the field with the Paul Bunyan Trophy (sporting yellow pants and a winged helmet). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) knocks Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison back almost to the goal line with the Spartans pinned deep in their own territory. Michigan teammates Cameron McGrone (44) and Taylor Upshaw (91) were also in on the play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson finds some running room as Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson blocks Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson in the second half.
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson finds some running room as Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson blocks Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    While scrammbling away from pressure, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns in the 44-10 victory.
    While scrammbling away from pressure, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns in the 44-10 victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson races for the end zone with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson races for the end zone with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson dances into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan freshman wide receiver Cornelius Johnson dances into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield (73), Chuck Filiaga (66), and wide receiver Tarik Black (7) congratulate wide receiver Nico Collins (4) on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception.
    Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield (73), Chuck Filiaga (66), and wide receiver Tarik Black (7) congratulate wide receiver Nico Collins (4) on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan fans cheer as the Wolverines steamroll the Spartans in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes diving Michigan State safety David Dowell while racing to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes diving Michigan State safety David Dowell while racing to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races along the sidelines to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races along the sidelines to the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. A video review showed he stepped out of bounds and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressure Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke into throwing an incomplete pass.
    Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressure Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke into throwing an incomplete pass. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger.
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger.
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson blocks a fourth-quarter punt by Michigan State punter Josh Hartbarger. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State safety David Dowell in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State safety David Dowell in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown reception.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown reception. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill intercepts a fourth-quarter pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Michigan State wide receiver Cody White in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson clobbers Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley on an incomplete pass play in the second half.
    Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson clobbers Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley on an incomplete pass play in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson is buried beneath a wave of Michigan State defenders, including Jacub Panasiuk (96), Noah Harvey (45), Mike Panasiuk (72), Raequan Williams (99) and Tyriq Thompson (17), on this second-half play.
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson is buried beneath a wave of Michigan State defenders, including Jacub Panasiuk (96), Noah Harvey (45), Mike Panasiuk (72), Raequan Williams (99) and Tyriq Thompson (17), on this second-half play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to escape Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow on this second-half play.
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to escape Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow on this second-half play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Devin Gil carries the Paul Bunyon trophy after the game.
    Michigan linebacker Devin Gil carries the Paul Bunyon trophy after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) mimics the Paul Bunyan trophy after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) mimics the Paul Bunyan trophy after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second half. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns against the Spartans.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second half. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns against the Spartans. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett in the second half.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates along with teammates Brad Hawkins (20) and Daxton Hill (30) after intercepting a Brian Lewerke pass in the second half.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) celebrates along with teammates Brad Hawkins (20) and Daxton Hill (30) after intercepting a Brian Lewerke pass in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey on his way to the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones eludes Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey on his way to the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones absorbs a hit from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons as he dives into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson leaps over Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin during a run in the first half.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson leaps over Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin during a run in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass on the run in the first half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass on the run in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The two teams exchanged angry words and several players had to be separated after the game.
    The two teams exchanged angry words and several players had to be separated after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Brendan White tries to separate teammate Mike Sainristil and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson as they exchange angry words after the game.
    Michigan wide receiver Brendan White tries to separate teammate Mike Sainristil and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson as they exchange angry words after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh screams at the officials in the first half.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh screams at the officials in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during the third quarter.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter.
    Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett makes a diving catch in the first half.
    Michigan State wide receiver Julian Barnett makes a diving catch in the first half. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during the third quarter.
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs the ball during the third quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs the ball during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey participates in a trick play involving two quarterbacks in the third quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey participates in a trick play involving two quarterbacks in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass for a first down during the third quarter.
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass for a first down during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon signals first down after completing a pass for 27 yards during the third quarter.
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon signals first down after completing a pass for 27 yards during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin watches his successful 49-yard field goal in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, left, and defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, left, and defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is stopped just short of the goal line by Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) and defensive back Josh Metellus in the first quarter.
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is stopped just short of the goal line by Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) and defensive back Josh Metellus in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks makes a leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second quarter.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins lets a pass slip through his fingers in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins lets a pass slip through his fingers in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter.
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) before the team ran out onto the field before the game.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) before the team ran out onto the field before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a leaping catch in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a leaping catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna in the second quarter.
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State running back Brandon Wright is tackled for a loss by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter.
    Michigan State running back Brandon Wright is tackled for a loss by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defenders Daxton Hill (30), Jordan Glasgow and Gemon Green take down Michigan State receiver Brandon Sowards in the first half.
    Michigan defenders Daxton Hill (30), Jordan Glasgow and Gemon Green take down Michigan State receiver Brandon Sowards in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first half.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off in the first half.
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson shakes a Michigan State defender while gaining some yardage in the first half.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson shakes a Michigan State defender while gaining some yardage in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams (99) and safety Xavier Henderson tackle Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson in the first half.
    Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams (99) and safety Xavier Henderson tackle Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal catches a touchdown pass in the first half.
    Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal catches a touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan&#39;s Giles Jackson tries to leap over a Michigan State defender on a kick return in the first half.
    Michigan's Giles Jackson tries to leap over a Michigan State defender on a kick return in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State defenders, led by linebacker Noah Harvey (45), tackle Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the first half.
    Michigan State defenders, led by linebacker Noah Harvey (45), tackle Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    From left, Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson, raise money for The ChadTough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
    From left, Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson, raise money for The ChadTough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today.
    The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, chants &quot;Go Green, Go White!&quot; at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix, Arizona.
    Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, chants "Go Green, Go White!" at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix, Arizona. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    From left, friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team&#39;s gear before the game.
    From left, friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team's gear before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids, rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game.
    Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids, rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN&#39;s &quot;Tailgate Nation&quot; with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Township.&nbsp;
    Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN's "Tailgate Nation" with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Township.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game.
    Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fan Greg White, of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan fan Greg White, of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State takes the field for warm-ups.
    Michigan State takes the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The Michigan Marching Band takes the field before the game.
    The Michigan Marching Band takes the field before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes tries to pump up his teammates before the start of the game.
    Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes tries to pump up his teammates before the start of the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio runs with his players during pregame warmups.
    Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio runs with his players during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes in the first half.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke completed 17 of 30 passes for 166 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. *** Michigan defeats Michigan State 44-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 16, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke completed 17 of 30 passes for 166 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. *** Michigan defeats Michigan State 44-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 16, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks beats Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson to haul in a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the second quarter.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks beats Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson to haul in a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White gains some yardage in the first half.
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White gains some yardage in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White gains some yardage in the first half. White led Spartan receivers with six catches for 78 yards.
    Michigan State wide receiver Cody White gains some yardage in the first half. White led Spartan receivers with six catches for 78 yards. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke tries to gain some yardage on the ground against the Wolverines.
    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke tries to gain some yardage on the ground against the Wolverines. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna (4) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) tackle Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna (4) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) tackle Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins led the Spartans ground attack with 27 yards on 12 carries.
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins led the Spartans ground attack with 27 yards on 12 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins fights for extra yardage against Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill.
    Michigan State running back Elijah Collins fights for extra yardage against Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black hauls in a pass during the second half.
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black hauls in a pass during the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin boots a 49-yard field goal in the second half. Nordin was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.
    Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin boots a 49-yard field goal in the second half. Nordin was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who led the Wolverines with 150 yards on nine catches, gains some extra yardage, thanks to a block from tight end Sean McKeon on Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons.
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who led the Wolverines with 150 yards on nine catches, gains some extra yardage, thanks to a block from tight end Sean McKeon on Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson bursts through a big hole in the Spartan defense. Wilson ran the ball 10 times for 26 yards.
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson bursts through a big hole in the Spartan defense. Wilson ran the ball 10 times for 26 yards. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
      The Wolverines have shot up from 114th against the run after Wisconsin to 17th as teams have averaged 106.8 yards since the loss to the Badgers. Five of Michigan’s last seven opponents have rushed for 64 yards or fewer, including Michigan State’s 54 yards Saturday.

      Harbaugh has several times in recent weeks referred to coordinator Don Brown’s defense as a “masterpiece.”

      “I could tell the officials were calling a tight game at the very beginning,” Harbaugh said. “I thought our team played really disciplined, played really well, executed extremely well, did their jobs individually and also had fun. They looked like they were having fun out there playing with a light heart. Wanted to play ball and have fun doing it.”

      Dandy 'D' 

      Where the Michigan defense ranked nationally after the loss to Wisconsin and where it ranks now:

      AFTER WISCONSIN

      Total defense: 47th (343.7 yards)

      Rush defense: 114th (208.7 yards)

      Pass defense: 4th (135.0 yards)

      AFTER MICHIGAN STATE 

      Total defense: 5th (261.6 yards)

      Rush defense: 17th (106.8 yards)

      Pass defense: 4th (154.8 yards)

