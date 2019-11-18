Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Michigan men's soccer receives third straight NCAA Tournament bid, opens at home Sunday
The Detroit News
Published 4:33 p.m. ET Nov. 18, 2019 | Updated 4:34 p.m. ET Nov. 18, 2019
Michigan men's soccer team has been awarded the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play the Notre Dame-Wright State winner in a second-round game at U-M Soccer Stadium on Sunday.
A kickoff time has yet to be determined. Notre Dame plays Wright State at 7 p.m. Thursday in South Bend, Indiana.
The Wolverines (11-4-5) are making their third straight tournament appearance for the first time in program history. The school earned an at-large bid largely due to its 3-3-2 record against RPI top-50 opponents.
Coach Chaka Daley's side has gone 6-2-2 in its last 10 matches, including a 0-0 draw to No. 8 Indiana in the Big Ten tournament title game Sunday in College Park, Md. The Wolverines held the Hoosiers to four shots in the match, which Indiana won 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
The shutout was a program-record 10th this season for UM.
