Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Shea Patterson, who passed for a career-high 384 yards and four touchdowns in Michigan’s win over Michigan State, was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week on Monday.

Patterson’s yardage total was the fifth-most in UM history and he is now No. 10 among Michigan’s career passing leaders with 4,757 yards.

This is the first time Patterson has been named Big Ten offensive player of the week.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor shared the offensive honor with Patterson after rushing for 204 yards and two TD in Wisconsin’s win over Nebraska.

Northwestern junior linebacker Chris Bergin, a Detroit Country Day product, shared special teams player of the week honors after returning a blocked field goal 85 yards for a touchdown, and adding a fumble recovery in the Wildcats' 45-6 victory over UMass.