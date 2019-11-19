Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1. Andrew Mills, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3.
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4.
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2.
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11.
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan running back Chris Evans, recently reinstated to the university after a suspension for academic misconduct, said he was “humbled” during his time away from the team and school.

    Evans will enroll at Michigan in January, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last week, a few days after Evans tweeted: “I been in the dark, but I PROMISE you’ll see a brighter me!” along with a photo of him in his Michigan uniform.

    During an interview with Dennis Fithian on 97.1 FM on Monday, Evans, in his first public comments since his reinstatement, said he never considered giving up on finishing his career at Michigan and transferring.

    “The Michigan motto is, ‘Those who stay will be champions,’ and I really believe in that,” Evans told Fithian. “Even growing up an Ohio State fan and Ohio State offering me two weeks before signing day after I’d been committed to Michigan for six months, Urban Meyer calling me and telling me, ‘Make your dream become a reality,’ that was a dream hearing him say that. But I had to stay loyal and stay with who I gave my word to, and that’s what I went with.”

    Evans will not officially be part of the team until the winter term, but said starting last Monday he’s been back in the football facility working out with the team.

    “I always had doubts because I didn’t know what could happen,” he said. “If they could suspend me for a year, I didn’t know at this point what could happen, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity and ready to get back rolling.”

    In an interview with The Detroit News last March, Evans said he was working for Ann Arbor restaurant Ahmo’s making deliveries, earning a wage and tips. He also took online courses, worked out in the evenings at Xplosive Performance Academy and coached his non-profit 7-on-7 youth football team, CE Stars, founded in 2017. Evans said in the radio interview he also has coached at Ann Arbor Huron.

    Harbaugh last Monday said Evans would be returning to the team.

    “My knowledge of the situation is, he had a meeting, a productive meeting, a scheduled meeting to see if he’d be reinstated back into school, and my understanding is that he will be for the winter term, and we will welcome him back to the football team,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference.

    “When he gets back in school he’ll be able to participate fully in football again.”

    Evans, who had been suspended by the university in early February, has one year of eligibility remaining. In three years at Michigan, Evans played in 37 games and had 304 carries for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns.

    Defensive tackle and co-captain Carlo Kemp said he’s delighted for Evans who was part of the same recruiting class to Michigan.

    “Chris is one of the hardest workers I know,” Kemp said last Monday. “It’s a testament to his character of how he’s had to work even harder now. He had to work at such a hard level to get himself back to this position and you can only be happy and proud of him just because of all the trials and tribulations he’s had to go through to get back to this point.

    “He’s a running back from the 2016 class — he’s one of my guys, he’s one of my brothers and I’m just super excited and I’m so happy he has an opportunity to come back and do what he loves to do.”

    Evans told Fithian he learned a lot during his time away from the program.

    “I know that you can be working hard for something your whole life, literally, and it can be taken away for just one mistakes that you made,” he said. “Perseverance. I could have not done anything or tried to drop everything and transfer, but I learned a lot about loyalty.

    “It was mind-boggling just stepping away. Not being a Michigan football player was kind of weird in public and stuff like that, but I used that as getting humbled and taking my slice of pie.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE