Ann Arbor — Among sophomore Ronnie Bell’s biggest fans are a trio of Michigan freshmen receivers who have something he doesn’t have this year — a touchdown reception.

Mike Sainristil, Cornelius Johnson and Giles Jackson have scored this season, while all Bell has done is lead the team with 37 catches for 621 yards (16.8 yards per catch). He is coming off a stellar outing against Michigan State in which he set career highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (150) to go along with five receptions of 15 yards or more.

The 12th-ranked Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) are preparing for their final regular-season road game at Indiana on Saturday. Maybe there Bell, who had two touchdown catches last season, will get that elusive score.

"Every time he’ll catch a ball, me, Mikey and C.J. will be super excited, then he’ll step out, ‘Ahhhhh, Ronnie,'" Jackson said Tuesday after practice. “He’ll get it one day.”

Johnson has four catches this season, including a 39-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Shea Patterson in the 44-10 win over Michigan State.

“It was just funny because like, technically, I’ve got more touchdowns than Ronnie, but obviously he has the most yards and catches on the team,” Johnson said. “I’m happy for Ronnie. He’s going to keep on pushing and he’ll get tons of touchdowns for sure.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had a sort of told-you-so-moment during his radio show Monday night.

“I’ve been talking about Ronnie Bell since August to all media types,” Harbaugh said. “Every time I’d say Ronnie Bell, (it was), ‘Yeah, yeah Ronnie Bell, but tell us about Donovan (Peoples-Jones), tell us about Tarik (Black) and tell us about Nico Collins.’

“Ronnie, yeah, he catches the ball everywhere. He catches it on the perimeter, he catches it over the middle, he catches it down the sideline, he catches it on the slants. He blocks, he has the yards after catch. He is our leading receiver. He never misses a practice, never misses a game. He’s having a spectacular year.”

For the record, Collins and Peoples-Jones have four touchdown receptions apiece.

Bell, who had committed to play college basketball at Missouri State and signed a letter of intent before deciding to play football at Michigan, doesn’t mind that he was sort of under the radar coming into the season.

“Came in, was supposed to be hooping so nothing I was worried about,” Bell said.

It has been a unique season for Bell on so many levels. He experienced a difficult moment at Penn State as the Wolverines clawed back from a 21-0 deficit. Late in the game, Bell dropped a fourth-down pass from Patterson in the end zone that would have tied the game. The Nittany Lions held on for the 28-21 win.

Bell was emotionally distraught on the sideline after the play but was surrounded by teammates and coaches who encouraged him in the days that followed when he endured some harsh criticism via social media.

“I was just sick,” Bell said. “I felt I let everybody down. I was very mad at myself. Sick. Sick feeling.”

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1. Andrew Mills, AP
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3. Nati Harnik, AP
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5. Barry Reeger, AP
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8. Barry Reeger, AP
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, AP
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11. Nati Harnik, AP
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12. Jay LaPrete, AP
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13. Jim Young, AP
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
    But his teammates embraced him.

    “Everybody was there to pick me up," Bell said. "It was really hard to be down on myself by the time we were back here. It wasn’t really hard, because everybody was right there with me every step of the way picking me up.”

    The following week against Notre Dame, Bell caught a 9-yard pass from Patterson late in the first half and the Michigan Stadium crowd cheered for the young man who had taken ridiculous shots on social media for dropping a pass.

    “I thought it was pretty cool,” Bell said. “I didn’t realize what was being said because the rain was smacking my helmet. All I heard was a lot of noise. I thought it was pretty cool.”

    Catching passes is what receivers love — blocking, not so much. But Bell loves it. It was ingrained in him at an early age by his father, Aaron.

    “When I was younger, (my dad) told me you don’t get to play if you can’t block,” Bell said. “Blocking for me has always been something I take very personal. I feel in the receiver room we’ve done a really good job this year of making it something that’s personal, so every receiver has blocked their tail off this year.”

    When Harbaugh said a few days after the Penn State game that he would “take as many Ronnie Bells as we could possibly get on the team,” he meant it for his all-around ability as well as his tireless approach in every phase in practice, games and workouts.

    The freshmen say Bell has them under his wing, teaching them during practices and encouraging them in games.

    “He’s a grinder,” Johnson said. “I feel like if you look at Ronnie’s game, you’re never going to outwork him. He’s very, very focused. That’s what I take away from him. I try to emulate that. Finishing the play. He’ll catch a pass and run down field for 20 yards, 30 yards even in practice. You can see that pays off his run after catch in games.”

    Bell was a basketball player and that appeared to be his destiny. Harbaugh has always said he likes football players with multi-sport backgrounds, so score another one for Bell.

    They are different games, to be sure, but the footwork from basketball translates to playing receiver, as does the general athleticism. That background has helped Bell make a smooth transition.

    “Honestly, basketball is a lot of up and down, up and down, up and down and with the ball in the air, (and) one thing my dad told me toward the end of basketball when I became athletic and dunking, he was like, I don’t really care for my body when I’m in the air,” Bell said. “In football, when the ball is in the air, you’re jumping in the air, never a hesitation for anything around you. You just know to catch the ball.”

    Harbaugh said Bell’s basketball background perhaps has assisted him in finding open areas, making catches and finding yards after catches.

    “He’s made a lot of clutch catches,” Harbaugh said on his radio show. "The toughest ones are the ones across the middle for any wide receiver. He’s a tough guy. Every day he comes out there to practice to get better. I’ve heard him say, ‘Don’t baby me. Don’t treat me with any kid gloves,’ to coach (Josh) Gattis. His dad’s a coach. Coach’s kids are usually pretty darn good. He’s everything you’d want.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

