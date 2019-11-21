Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan at Indiana game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (3:30, ESPN/950).

► Angelique S. Chengelis: Indiana has given Michigan fits the last few years and the Hoosiers are an improved team this fall, so that makes for a tough go for the Wolverines on Saturday, right? Perhaps, but keep in mind that Michigan has been an improving – or as Jim Harbaugh likes to say, "ascending" – team the last few weeks and seems to be clicking in every phase. By no means will the Hoosiers be a pushover and no one buys the whole “trap game” stuff with Ohio State a week away. The Michigan defense will have to have a strong pass rush and rattle Peyton Ramsey, because he is efficient and IU has solid receivers. The Wolverines will work to make him misfire, and on offense, Shea Patterson has to direct another clean performance with no turnovers, and if the weather plays out as forecast, the run game with Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet and Tru Wilson better be sharp. Michigan 24, Indiana 13

► Matt Charboneau: This is an interesting matchup on several fronts, not the least of which is that the Wolverines have to avoid looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Ohio State. They’d be wise not to look past a Hoosiers team that has always played the Wolverines tough and is in the midst of one of its best seasons in more than a decade. The Hoosiers pushed Penn State to the limit last week and could do so with Michigan this week. But the Wolverines’ offense is humming and the defense has started to show a familiar snarl, which should lead to the Wolverines taking care of business before facing the Buckeyes. Michigan 34, Indiana 17

► John Niyo: This Michigan defense seems better prepared to face Indiana’s offense. But this team always give the Wolverines problems, and on a cold, wet day in Bloomington it wouldn’t be a surprise if Michigan’s turnover problems cropped up again. Michigan 31, Indiana 20

► Bob Wojnowski: Indiana is 7-3 and legit, with a prolific passer in Peyton Ramsey and a tough runner in Stevie Scott. The Hoosiers have proven they can score on just about anyone, and these games are always ridiculously tight. The Wolverines have been rolling, but this will be their biggest recent test, especially on the road. They have the pass-rushers, and they can’t let the Hoosiers pick them apart with their medium-range passing. Shea Patterson and his receivers are clicking better than they have all season, and Michigan will pull away late. Michigan 37, Indiana 23