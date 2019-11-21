Ann Arbor — The initial hope was freshman wing Franz Wagner would be able to make his Michigan debut on Friday.

The wait will continue.

According to coach Juwan Howard, Wagner is still recovering from a non-surgical fracture in his right shooting wrist and won't play against Houston Baptist.

"(Athletic trainer) Alex (Wong) and our medical staff are doing a great job helping Franz get through the process,” Howard said Thursday, “but we don't have a (updated) timeline at this moment.”

After Wagner’s injury was diagnosed on Oct. 21, the initial recovery timeline was four to six weeks. That put his earliest possible return at this week and latest expected return at the first week of December.

Howard said Wagner has shed the cast he had been wearing and is now in a splint, which is a sign of progress. However, Howard added being sidelined during Michigan's 3-0 start has been "frustrating" for Wagner.

“Any player would be frustrated, upset to see his teammates out there competing in practice and in games and unfortunately you cannot join them,” Howard said. “But throughout the process he's been working extremely hard at his conditioning, doing as much as he can do, what he's allowed to do. But overall we're just waiting patiently to see how he heals because his body and his health is the most important thing.”

Howard said Wagner remains engaged during practices and intently watches whether the team is working on the offensive or defensive end.

“He's in tune,” Howard said. “He's locked in and he's a part of the process, but unfortunately he's not a part of the live action.”

Howard said Wagner is also working out and doing some conditioning on the side during practices, but noted it will take time for him to get back into game shape when he’s able to play.

“Basketball-shape and regular training like you and I do is totally different,” Howard said. “Basketball-shape, changing direction, 40-minute games or the bumping and grinding of the physical play is totally different than when you're running a treadmill or you're lifting weights. It would take any player some time whenever they get cleared to get into some basketball-shape.”

After Friday’s contest, Michigan will have a couple days off before it heads to the Bahamas for next week's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wolverines will open play at noon Wednesday against Iowa State.

While it’s unclear how close Wagner is to suiting up, Howard said he will travel with the team to the three-day, three-game event that features a loaded field with top-15 teams North Carolina, Gonzaga, Seton Hall and Oregon.

"We're bringing our entire family,” Howard said. “Franz is one of our family members, so he will join us."

