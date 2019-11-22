Ann Arbor — Senior guard Zavier Simpson scooped up the loose ball near midcourt, shook free from a defender and served up a one-handed alley oop to junior forward Isaiah Livers for an emphatic dunk.

Following a Houston Baptist timeout, Simpson swished a 3-pointer from the wing to give Michigan a 20-point lead less than eight minutes into the game.

Houston Baptist guard Myles Pierre dribbles the ball while defended by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers. (Photo: Tony Ding, Associated Press)

It was that kind of night for the Wolverines, who got off to a blistering start and never looked back en route to a 111-68 win Friday at Crisler Center.

Livers led the offensive onslaught with a career-high 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting for Michigan (4-0), which topped 100 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 21, 2017 (102-64 win over Chaminade).

Simpson finished with a double-double with 22 points and a career-high 14 assists, which tied for the second-most in a single game since 1970 and trailed only Derrick Walton Jr.’s mark of 16 set in 2017.

Sophomore center Colin Castleton added a career-high 14 points off the bench and sophomore guard David DeJulius tied his career high with 10 points for Michigan, which shot 55.8 percent (43-for-77) from the field and finished with its most points in a game since it scored 112 against Indiana on Feb. 22, 1998.

Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for Houston Baptist. Jalon Gates, who entered the game averaging 20.7 points per game, hoisted a pull-up 3-pointer that drew nothing but glass. He followed that up a wild layup attempt as he lost he balance driving to the rim.

Then on another possession, Philp McKenzie drove into a double team and had his shot attempt swatted out of bounds by Castleton, who didn’t even need to jump to record the block.

Michigan was able to give most of its starters longer breathers and extended playing time to the reserves, who continued to pour it on. Freshman guard Cole Bajema used a pump fake to get free and knocked down the first basket of his career to make it 38-10 with 7:31 left in the first half.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers dunks during the second half. (Photo: Tony Ding, AS)

As the lead continued to swell during Michigan’s offensive outburst, Simpson added to the highlight reel with an array of impressive assists before sophomore guard Adrien Nunez capped the dominant half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to extend the cushion to 63-26.

By the time halftime finally arrived, Livers (17 points) and Simpson (15 points) combined to outscore Houston Baptist, who had as many turnovers (11) as made field goals (11) over the first 20 minutes.

It was more of the same in the second half as Simpson and Livers continued to add to Houston Baptist’s misery. Simpson converted a turnover in a left-handed layup and another steal into a wide-open dunk for Livers that gave the Wolverines a 71-30 advantage with 16:41 left to play.

At one point, Houston Baptist failed to score off a live-ball turnover with a 4-on-1 advantage that ended with senior center Jon Teske coming away with a steal and drawing a foul.

The Huskies managed to put together a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to 75-45 with 12:53 to go, but they trailed by at least 30 the rest of the way.

Michigan set a new season high for points (80) at the 11:29 mark on a basket by Castleton in the paint, surpassing the team’s previous high of 79 points scored against Appalachian State and Creighton.

The Wolverines topped the century mark on a jumper by DeJulius with 3:37 remaining and took their largest lead, 109-63, on a 3-pointer by walk-on forward C.J. Baird at the 1:55 mark.

Ian DuBose scored 16, Gates 15 and Myles Pierre 13 for Houston Baptist (0-4), which shot 36.6 percent (26-for-71) from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

