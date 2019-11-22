Freshman forward Danielle Wolfe headed in two second-half goals to lift 19th-ranked Michigan to a 3-2 victory over No 15. Texas Tech in an NCAA Tournament second-round women's soccer match Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Wolfe (Walled Lake Northern) came on as a sub and nodded in goals in the 63rd and 84th minutes.

Michigan women's soccer coach Jennifer Klein (Photo: Michigan Photography)

"She definitely has as she puts it that killer mentality that comes onto the field and just wants to do whatever she can for the team," said Michigan coach Jennifer Klein, whose team awaits the winner of Friday's 6 p.m. Colorado-North Carolina match. The Sweet 16 encounter takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill.

"If that means scoring goals, she definitely capable and willing to do it."

Junior midfielder Sarah Stratigakis gave the Wolverines (17-5-1) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, slamming in a left-footed strike from 16 yards out.

Jayne Lydiatt (22') and Savanna Jones (89') scored for the Red Raiders (15-4-3).

Texas Tech's Lydiatt leveled it, heading a short corner past Michigan goalkeeper Hillary Beall.

The match was deadlocked 1-1 at halftime.

Michigan is one victory shy of matching its program-record 18 wins in 2013.