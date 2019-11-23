Posted!
Before playing The Game, Michigan has a pretty big game Saturday.
No. 12 Michigan takes on upstart Indiana on Saturday in a game between teams separated by just a game in the Big Ten East Division standings. It's a precursor to Michigan's regular-season finale against rival Ohio State.
Michigan rolls into Bloomington, having outscored its last three opponents by a combined 127-31. Indiana saw its four-game winning streak snapped last week by Penn State.
The Wolverines have won the last two games in Bloomington in overtime, including 27-20 in 2017.
Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.
MICHIGAN AT INDIANA
► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
► TV/radio: ESPN/950
► Records: Michigan 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten; Indiana 7-3, 4-3
► Line: Michigan by 9½
