Before playing The Game, Michigan has a pretty big game Saturday.

No. 12 Michigan takes on upstart Indiana on Saturday in a game between teams separated by just a game in the Big Ten East Division standings. It's a precursor to Michigan's regular-season finale against rival Ohio State.

Michigan carries a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Indiana. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan rolls into Bloomington, having outscored its last three opponents by a combined 127-31. Indiana saw its four-game winning streak snapped last week by Penn State.

The Wolverines have won the last two games in Bloomington in overtime, including 27-20 in 2017.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

MICHIGAN AT INDIANA

► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

► TV/radio: ESPN/950

► Records: Michigan 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten; Indiana 7-3, 4-3

► Line: Michigan by 9½