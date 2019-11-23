Bloomington, Ind. — In the final minutes at Memorial Stadium, with the game out of reach, the “Beat Ohio” chant among Michigan fans took over.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson threw five touchdowns and receiver Nico Collins caught three of them as the Wolverines pounded Indiana, 39-14, Saturday. It’s the fourth straight game the Wolverines, under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, have scored 38 points or more.

The 12th-ranked Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) have now won 24 straight against Indiana (7-4, 4-4).

And just like that, attention turned to the Buckeyes.

Michigan has won four straight and will carry that momentum into the regular-season finale next Saturday against unbeaten rival Ohio State at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes have already clinched the Big Ten East Division and will play for the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines had high hopes at the start of the season for a division title but a loss at Penn State on Oct. 19 effectively knocked them out of the race.

Now, they’re trying to sweep their three rivals. They have already beaten Notre Dame and Michigan State this season, but Ohio State is a different beast. The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 in the rivalry.

Patterson has been stellar the last two weeks. He followed his four-touchdown performance in the 44-10 win over Michigan State, with a five-touchdown showing. He was 20-for-32 passing for 366 yards and his only flaw was an interception thrown under pressure with just more than eight minutes left. It was his fifth interception of the season and the first since the first half of the Penn State.

In the last two games, Patterson has thrown for a combined 44-of-65 for 750 yards and nine touchdowns.

Collins had six catches for 165 yards and the three scores, including a 76-yard touchdown.

The Wolverines built a 24-14 lead early in the second half on a 27-yard field goal from Quinn Nordin. The drive was promising for Michigan with a 41-yard completion to Donovan Peoples-Jones but stalled at the Indiana 9-yard line.

Indiana started its next drive at the 15-yard line, faced a third-and-20 and converted with a 20-yard pass. It appeared running back Stevie Scott then converted on fourth-and-1 but the Hoosiers were called for holding and forced to punt.

Michigan responded quickly and Patterson and Collins connected for a 76-yard touchdown, as Collins ran about 60 yards after the catch. It was his second touchdown of the game. Backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey then ran for the 2-point conversion for a 32-14 lead.

The Wolverines failed to take advantage of a first-half turnover but didn’t pass up the chance in the third quarter. They made it 39-14 when Patterson and Collins connected on a 19-yard touchdown.

Patterson was 13-of-18 in the first half for 168 yards and had three touchdowns passes. Ronnie Bell, the Wolverines’ leading receiver, got his first score of the season on a 6-yard catch to tie the game. Peoples-Jones made a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown, and Collins scored on a 24-yard reception.

The Wolverines led 21-14 at halftime but failed to convert on an interception to pad their lead. Indiana started the game on a tear, driving 75 yards on 11 plays. Peyton Ramsey was 4-of-5 for 39 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards in the drive to take the early lead.

Indiana built a 14-7 early in the second quarter and the Hoosiers were averaging 6.4 yards per play at that point. By the of the half, Michigan’s defense had tightened its grip and the Hoosiers were down to 4.8 yards per play.

