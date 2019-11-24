Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4.
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11.
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11. Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12. Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Not long after Michigan’s victory at Indiana, Jim Harbaugh offered a clinical explanation for his typical post-win celebration schedule.

    The Wolverines had just overwhelmed the Hoosiers, 39-14, quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdowns, Nico Collins caught three of them, and Josh Uche had a strip-sack that led to a touchdown.

    “On average I would say after a win, I pretty much enjoy it anywhere from four to six hours,” Harbaugh said, drawing some laughs at his news conference. “Then after about hour six, I stop thinking about this game and go pretty much right to the next one.

    “On average.”

    But Ohio State is not your average opponent. The unbeaten Buckeyes have already clinched the Big Ten East Division title and will play for the conference championship and a shot at the four-team national playoff. Ohio State has won seven straight against Michigan and 14 of the last 15, and the arch-rivals will meet again Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

    The Wolverines stumbled in the Big Ten opener at Wisconsin and nearly came back to beat Penn State on the road. They are 9-2, 6-2 Big Ten and most observers, as well as several of the Michigan players, point to the second half of the Penn State game when they nearly pulled off the comeback after trailing, 21-0, as the critical shift in the season.

    Michigan has since won four straight since and averaged 41.5 points in those games.

    Harbaugh didn’t want to discuss the Buckeyes just yet — that will come this week — but fiery sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, whose father, Chris, was an All-American at Michigan in the early 1990s, has lived and breathed the rivalry since he was a youngster and said the players’ attention turned to the Buckeyes immediately.

    “We were all in the locker room, (and) no one was even talking about this game,” Hutchinson said after the victory at Indiana. “We’re all ready for next week.”

    The players know what the upcoming game means. The Wolverines haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2011, 40-34, under Brady Hoke when Luke Fickell was OSU’s interim head coach. Harbaugh is 0-4 against OSU.

    “Obviously this game is the biggest of our schedule and we’re going to come out there and do our thing,” Hutchinson said. “We don’t see them as unbeatable. Every team can be beat, and we’re gonna go out there and just do our job.”

    The Buckeyes are ranked first nationally in total defense, yielding an average 217.4 yards a game and are sixth in total offense (530.4) and first in scoring (49.4 average). Michigan is ranked No. 4 in total defense (267.0) and 69th in offense (402.6).

    Patterson has been on a hot streak and thrown for 750 yards and nine touchdowns the last two weeks against Michigan State and Indiana. He took over as starter last season after transferring from Ole Miss and returned for this season in large part for another shot at the Buckeyes, which pounded Michigan 62-39 last season.

    “I just thought to myself there’s no way in hell I’m leaving this place on that note,” Patterson told The Detroit News last December when he revealed he would return to Michigan. “I think one of the biggest things that impacted me coming back —one of them — was that last game in Columbus.”

    As fiery as Hutchinson is, Patterson is subdued. Even after the win over Indiana, the Wolverines’ seventh victory in the last eight, he maintained an even voice — as he usually does — when responding to a question about Ohio State.

    “We understand the level of intensity this game brings,” Patterson said. “Everything we do leading up to this game next week is already planned throughout the season. Just Ohio State, the word Ohio State in itself, is enough for us.”

    Ohio State coach Ryan Day was asked after the Buckeyes’ victory over Penn State on Saturday his philosophy on Michigan. He reiterated what he said in July at Big Ten media days.

    “We live it every day,” Day told reporters. “The Team up North is something that we talk about every single day. And the best way to respect a rivalry is to work it every day, and we do.”

    Like Harbaugh, Day said he would enjoy Saturday’s victory, then move on.

    “We quickly transition to that rivalry game, which means everything to us,” he said.

    Even as Michigan and its fans have been mired in such a losing slump to the Buckeyes, this game means everything to them, as well. That was evident late at Indiana when Michigan fans at Memorial Stadium started the “Beat Ohio”.

    “That’s something that’s really cool to listen to and watch,” left tackle Jon Runyan said. “We were still kind of on the field when that was going on. I’m proud of my teammates. Wins in college football are hard to come by. I’m going to enjoy this one until midnight then we’ll get on to next week.

    “We know what we’ve got ahead of us and looking forward to getting back to work.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE