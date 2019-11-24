Michigan’s fourth consecutive victory moved the Wolverines to No. 10 from No. 12 in this week's Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

In the Amway coaches' poll, the Wolverines improved one spot to No. 11.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches a replay during the first half against Indiana. (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

The Wolverines beat Indiana 39-14 on Saturday, led by Shea Patterson, who threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns – three to Nico Collins, who totaled 165 receiving yards.

The Wolverines are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten heading into this week’s regular-season finale at home against Ohio State (noon, Fox).

Michigan has averaged 41.5 points during its four-game winning streak.

The top four remained unchanged in both polls: 1. LSU, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Georgia.

In the AP poll, Ohio State gained some ground on LSU and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.

The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week.

Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.

AP poll

1. LSU, 11-0 record, 1537 points (last week: 1)

2. Ohio State, 11-0, 1486 (2)

3. Clemson, 11-0, 1440 (3)

4. Georgia, 10-1, 1347 (4)

5. Alabama, 10-1, 1283 (5)

6. Utah, 10-1, 1231 (7)

7. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1189 (8)

8. Florida, 9-2, 1058 (10)

9. Minnesota, 10-1, 996 (11)

10. Michigan, 9-2, 913 (12)

11. Baylor, 10-1, 910 (13)

12. Penn State, 9-2, 903 (9)

13. Wisconsin, 9-2, 791 (14)

14. Oregon, 9-2, 784 (6)

15. Notre Dame, 9-2, 701 (15)

16. Auburn, 8-3, 635 (16)

17. Memphis, 10-1, 535 (18)

18. Cincinnati, 10-1, 518 (17)

19. Iowa, 8-3, 510 (19)

20. Boise State, 10-1, 410 (20)

21. Oklahoma State, 8-3, 266 (22)

22. Appalachian State, 10-1, 206 (23)

23. Virginia Tech, 8-3, 147 (25)

24. Navy, 8-2, 99 (NR)

25. USC, 8-4, 79 (NR)

►First-place votes: LSU 50, Ohio State 9, Clemson 3.

►Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, Southern Methodist 9, Arizona State 4, North Dakota State 1, UL Lafayette 1.

Coaches' poll

1. LSU, 11-0 record, 1561 points (last week: 1)

2. Ohio State, 11-0, 1510 (2)

3. Clemson, 11-0, 1464 (3)

4. Georgia, 10-1, 1351 (4)

5. Alabama, 10-1, 1325 (5)

6. Utah, 10-1, 1252 (8)

7. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1223 (7)

8. Florida, 9-2, 1074 (10)

9. Minnesota, 10-1, 1014 (11)

10. Baylor, 10-1, 924 (13)

11. Michigan, 9-2, 893 (12)

12. Penn State, 9-2, 857 (9)

13. Oregon, 9-2, 816 (6)

14. Wisconsin, 9-2, 799 (14)

15. Notre Dame, 9-2, 737 (15)

16. Auburn, 8-3, 652 (16)

17. Cincinnati, 10-1, 535 (17)

18. Memphis, 10-1, 528 (18)

19. Boise State, 10-1, 493 (19)

20. Iowa, 8-3, 434 (20)

21. Oklahoma State, 8-3, 256 (23)

22. Appalachian State, 10-1, 232 (22)

23. Virginia Tech, 8-3, 123 (NR)

24. Navy, 8-2, 110 (NR)

25. USC, 8-4, 75 (NR)

►First-place votes: LSU 52, Ohio State 7, Clemson 4.

►Others receiving votes: Air Force 74, Iowa State 55, Virginia 32, Texas A&M 26,UL Lafayette 18, Southern Methodist 18, Wake Forest 5, San Diego State 4, Indiana 2, Hawaii 2, Temple 1.